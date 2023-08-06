LMC makes a difference in this community
To the editor,
Successful communities nurture, attract, and retain an educated workforce. Training, retraining, and education leads to higher incomes, growing businesses and industries and a better quality of life. We have all been reading the stories about the labor market and population loss in Michigan. Some of the answers are close to home.
One of the solutions to these issues is the work of Lake Michigan College. I recently accepted a position on the Board of Trustees and can report that LMC is making a positive impact in this area. With more than 75 programs of study, apprenticeship training with more than 40 local manufacturers, one of Michigan’s top nursing programs, a new police academy, and innovative partnerships with local schools with Early/Middle College and dual enrollment programs, LMC is poised to keep building a talent pipeline for our community. In South Haven, we will be adding a marine mechanic program and other services as well.
On Aug. 8, voters are being asked to support a millage renewal for the College. This is not a tax increase. This extends a millage that has been supported by the community for decades. It will hold the tax rate at the same rate for twenty years. According to the independent research firm Lightcast, LMC has a positive social and economic impact of $426 million a year. That includes the salaries of LMC alumni, college operations, and reduced costs of social services for our region. LMC is providing great value and I am asking you to vote “Yes” on this important renewal. The renewal is critical for our area as it supports 25 percent of college operations.
With more than 70 percent of future jobs in Michigan requiring training beyond high school, LMC has initiatives with short-term, certificate, pre-apprenticeship, and degreed training programs to connect you with your future success. Please join me along with friends and family in voting “Yes” on the LMC millage renewal on Aug. 8th.
Brian Dissette,
South Haven
Candidates need to address taxes, utility rates
To the editor,
I want to thank the South Haven Tribune for their election information on the Mayoral candidates. The information was very timely and shed light on what each candidate felt rather than their blueprint on how to improve the City of South Haven. I realize space in the paper is limited but it would have been nice to know how each Mayoral candidate would have gone about accomplishing their key goals. There did appear to be a consensus with all three candidates regarding ‘’affordable housing” which in some cases is referred to as low-income housing depending on who you are talking to. In this case all three candidates felt it important to provide “affordable housing.” Whatever term you use, housing may be affordable, but the real question is, can the people that are in this affordable housing afford to live in the City of South Haven. The City, in the dark of night, voted to increase the city’s water rates by 4.5 percent and sewer rates by 6.9 percent effective August 7, 2023, not giving the citizens much time to react to these increases when a 30-day notice would have been nice. You place on top of the water and sewer increases the high rates for electric service and the high property taxes in the city it’s a stretch to call it affordable housing. It appears to me that affordable housing is being built by those people who can afford to live in South Haven. The harsh reality is that the three Mayoral candidates didn’t talk about trying to help all the City residents by cutting property taxes and reducing utility costs. It is again taken for granted that we all can afford to live in the City of South Haven.
Mike Matheny,
South Haven