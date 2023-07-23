LMC millage needed to support education
To the editor,
One impressive facet of Lake Michigan College is its ability to offer educational programs that are relevant to the types of work that are available in Southwest Michigan.
I recently toured the Hanson Technology Center and the Welch Center for Wine and Viticulture at Lake Michigan College. Needless to say, both facilities and the career opportunities they provide are most impressive.
The expansion of the nursing program and the addition of a police academy will further match learning opportunities to available careers in our area.
To paraphrase others, if you want to change the world you should start by improving yourself. Lake Michigan College provides the opportunity for self-improvement to the benefit of the individual and our community as a whole.
Lake Michigan College is a vital asset for Southwest Michigan and I encourage you to support the LMC millage, Aug. 8.
George S. Lucas,
Harbert