To the editor,
In an age of immediate and comprehensive information at your fingertips (and on your phone), I for one am very grateful for the South Haven Tribune.
My name is Ben Gowell and I am a 42-year-old resident of Phoenix, Ariz. I grew up in Kalamazoo, coming to South Beach every summer. My earliest and fondest memories in life involve this town.
For the past 10 years, my wife of 20 years and our two kiddos have come to South Haven every summer for vacation. Five years ago we purchased a house very close to South Beach. We enjoy it immensely, and we rent it out to other families throughout the summer. My kids are now making wonderful, formative memories here. For that, I am very thankful.
To be clear, this letter is not to give voice to the short-term rental conversation.
It is a note of thanks and appreciation to our local newspaper. One of the joys of my week is to pour some fresh coffee, take a seat out on my front porch, and remove the South Haven Tribune from it’s plastic sleeve. I read every page of it while sipping from my cup. I care deeply about what is happening locally in our town. Are the South Haven Rams having a great season?! Are there any changes to the governance and infrastructure? Concerns about short-term rentals and the effect they have on the neighborhoods? Any new additions to beautiful downtown?
It all matters to me, and I read the pages with much gratitude.
Yes, I am keeping up to date online with recent Supreme Court rulings and the situation in Ukraine. There are important worldwide happens to be abreast of, no doubt.
But I also try to never let a Saturday pass without getting newsprint on my hands. I always look forward to reading the stories of my beloved town and the people within it.
Ben Gowell
South Haven
