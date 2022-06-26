To the editor,
In 1954, my wife, 5-year-old daughter and I left the large city of Chattanooga, Tenn. to move to a small town on the shores of Lake Michigan. Soon after the move to South Haven, we subscribed to the local newspaper - the South Haven Tribune. Almost 70 years later and living in another state, we still subscribe to that newspaper.
Recently, I sent an email to the Tribune editor indicating my great satisfaction in reading two May editions, which featured articles on the new Children’s Museum, history and sale of Palisades, history of the South Haven High School’s softball team – to name a few.
Several years after beginning my teaching career in South Haven, I was given the opportunity to cover senior high athletic events for the Tribune. As the strains of Mike Listiak’s “Fighting for Old South Haven” pealed into the night, I would rush home, write the highlights of the game, and slip in the drop box at the Tribune.
Great memories still abound of my old home town, its people and the Tribune.
Maury Carroll,
Lakeland, Fla.