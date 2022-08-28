Many reasons exist for teachers leaving their profession
To the editor,
Why is there a teacher shortage? As a retired educator of more than three decades, I can think of a few reasons:
Salary. Teachers make about 20 percent less than people in other careers that require the same level of education and experience. And don’t say teachers only work 9 months of the year. Many, many teachers have to take classes in the summer to keep their licenses, and they all need some time in the summer to recover and regroup from the enormous stress that is part of the job.
Most of my colleagues spent nearly a month before school started in the fall preparing their classrooms, lessons, bulletin boards, etc. They also take home papers to check, lessons to plan, etc. during the school year. Their work day doesn’t end when the kids get on the bus to go home. This is time they don’t have with their families.
Two, the past two decades have seen more and more work required of teachers. They are tired and overwhelmed. There is little room in the day for their creativity and personal connections with students. They must teach to the tests. I used to sing often with my elementary school children to build community and break up the work day so they would be more able to learn. I don’t think I could do that today because of the other demands on time.
Three, I don’t blame teachers for worrying about school shootings. And don’t get me started on suggestions that teachers have guns – just in case. People who have dedicated their lives to helping young people learn and find their way in this world aren’t likely to want to carry something designed to kill.
Four, banning books. Dear God, that went out with Hitler. It is a sinister attempt to promote the agendas of radical people.
Five, white supremacists and other far right radicals are now trying to prohibit teachers from teaching the truth – about the civil rights movement, slavery, concentration camps, and people who love someone of their own gender. In other words, they want to “sanitize” reality. This is immoral, unrealistic, and harmful. It does not prepare young people for the real world.
Six, teachers spend a lot of time close to students, inhaling their breath, absorbing their sneezes and coughs, etc. They are not immune. With Covid still very widespread, that can be very dangerous, if not fatal. They teach anyway because they care.
Seven, in most areas, at least “up north,” classrooms are not air conditioned. Try to keep children focused on algebra, conjugations, multiplication, etc. when it’s close to 90 degrees and there is no relief for it. How many business offices don’t have AC?
Eight, some parents, who have never spent a day (or even an hour) in a classroom, think they know all about education. They criticize teachers and insist they could do better. They have no idea.
There is more, of course, but If you wonder why so many teachers have left the profession, this is a start. Please understand that I know there are a few bad apples in the classroom, but I know that most teachers are compassionate, qualified, and dedicated. Please support them. We need them.
Pamela Chappell,
South Haven