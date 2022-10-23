To the editor,
Voters, now is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of their Country. We live in perilous times in America. We have been brutally attacked from within from domestic terrorists. My father, Peter James Wehle, served in the United States Navy back in World War II. He was a yeoman on a submarine chaser. He saw a lot of carnage. Yet, the carnage we experienced as a free nation on Jan. 6th, 2021 was probably just as bad an event as that tragic World War.
My father, may he rest in peace, never imagined that our country, the United States of America would be so harmed as it was on that fateful day. Our beloved democracy is being split apart by radical and hateful violent perpetrators that are showing their allegiance to a fear mongering ex-president Donald Trump. He should be prosecuted just like the hundreds of misinformed citizens are being prosecuted for their actions on Jan. 6, 2021
As a nation, we must for the sake of our Madison Democracy repel and dispute but especially vote Democrat this coming Nov. 8, and show through our voting numbers that our democracy will stand and shall not perish from the earth. We must preserve and defend our constitution and show our allegiance to the rule of law. No one, absolutely no one, is above the law.
Now is the time for all good men and women to step up and be counted for our country. Now is the time to wipe out any possibility of relinquishing our rights and freedoms to mob rule. We are free and great people that as our famous President Abraham Lincoln once said, “We are a government of the people and by the people and for the people.”
Pete Wehle,
South Haven