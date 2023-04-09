To the editor,
In America, no one is above the law. Our jurisprudence system was founded on English common law which was a descendant of the Magna Carta. Our founding fathers relied on our constitutional separation of not only church and state but also the separation of powers: Congress, Executive and the Supreme Court.
No one is above the law but we have a jurisprudence system that protects individuals from undue and coercive justice by having a court action that presumes innocence before passing final judgement. If I commit a crime I will face a jury of my peers and will be held accountable as all people are in our valued courts.
We elect executives to public office to serve the people whether they are affiliated with the republican or democrat or independent or whatever party they are in line with their values. This is our system of government and it has served us well this past 200 years plus since our 1776 Declaration of Independence. This is not fake news but this is the way our nation of laws works regardless of station in life.
God bless America, and God bless our troops.
Pete Wehle,
South Haven