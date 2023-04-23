Our children deserve better
To the editor,
Well, today my lucky graduates you are leaving Ms. Mary’s pre-school but soon you will be kindergartners. In kindergarten you will begin to learn all sorts of new things like one plus one equals two, grownups call this arithmetic, and of course you will grow into young blossoming youngsters that will go far beyond the ordinary yardsticks that we use at our nappy times.
We cannot shelter you from mass shooters because that would cost a great deal to our beloved National Rifle Association. In the silence of our hearts we will pray for good days ahead children, but please no pop quizzes for you yet. And, if I were to consider all the undead children who are lucky enough without advertising you will grow up to be community active adults.
Johnny, please don’t run with those scissors. Please, it is dangerous, you know. I am so proud of all of you and if the gargoyles on the new building don’t scare you, then the sight of a madman or madwoman shooting at you with a loaded AR-15 will get your attention. At least I hope so.
Well, so long dear ones and God bless America and God bless our brave kids.
Pete Wehle
South Haven
Let’s be more neighborly
To the editor,
In South Haven as we prepare for tourist season, let’s thaw some cold shoulders in our town.
In 1985, I came to South Haven, a wonderful place that I could finally find on a map. I was a stranger with no family, no diploma from L.C. Mohr, and no connections. And I was welcomed by all of you. I may not be a native of South Haven, but as I tell people, I grew up here.
South Haven was called “The Cape Cod of the Midwest,” and we were proud of that nickname. For more than a century we have celebrated tourists, embraced them and helped them off ships and onto docks.
When my husband was hit by a car while riding his bike on Monroe Boulevard last summer, a person walked up to his crumpled body and asked, “Are you a tourist?”
If I’m ever hanging on to a cliff and someone asks if I need help, I’m not going to ask them if they are a short-term renter. We are all in this together.
This summer let’s promise to be more neighborly. Let’s welcome and love our neighbors whether they moved here from a homeless shelter, a mental health facility, or a McMansion. All are welcome in this place, the rich and the haughty, the renters, the realtors, the tourists, the tawdry. Remember, there may be angels in our midst.
Annie Brown,
South Haven
Lessons learned from WW II
To the editor,
I read with interest the recent South Haven Tribune article about Mrs. Oliver and Rosie the Riveter in the April 2 edition. It brought back many memories of my youth and World War II. Before enlisting in the Navy, I vividly recall what it was like on the home front – blackout drills, rationing of many food items and gasoline, blue stars in windows of homes represented by some family member in service and red stars if a family member had been killed in action. Defense factories went into full action and many women and men entered the work force. Rosie the Riveter became a household name, and the song, “Rosie The Riveter.” was in vogue.
The thing I remember most, however, was how the nation became united, which resulted in victory in both the Pacific and Atlantic theaters of war. Too bad we don’t see this in evidence in our country today.
Maurice (Maury) Carroll
Lakeland, Fla.