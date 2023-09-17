Palisades
plant should
be reopened
To the editor,
After reading Sunday’s article about the Palisades Nuclear plant, I look forward to learning what decisions are made at the Sept. 5 meeting between Holtec (Palisades’ current owner) and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
A year ago, Gov. Whitmer supported reopening of the plant, and a bipartisan group of state legislators did so this May because, unlike the natural gas that might be used in its stead, nuclear energy has no carbon emissions. Two recent pieces of federal legislation (the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022) provide financial incentives for nuclear plants, as zero-emitter energy sources. However, by last November, the DOE had denied Holtec’s application for such funding to support reopening of the Palisades plant.
Holtec appears to have a reputation for creating safe storage for nuclear waste and for its development of small modular reactors. Beyond whatever financial incentives it may be able to reap in the future from the recent bills, future legislation – the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) – would make Holtec’s efforts to provide nuclear energy financially competitive. The EICDA, expected to be reintroduced in this Congress soon, would place on any energy source that emits greenhouse gases a steadily rising fee (per metric ton of CO2-equivalent emissions). The bill will not pick energy winners or losers but allows energy consumers and providers to choose energy sources that are most economical while also incentivizing innovations that would lower emissions in the atmosphere. As the price of fossil fuels increases, nuclear energy becomes increasingly competitive.
For the first time, Representative Huizenga has a nuclear plant in his newly reshaped district. It would behoove him to consider the economic and energy advantages carbon pricing, such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, offers his district.
Mary Ann Renz,
Michigan’s State Coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby Liaisons to Congress, Kalamazoo
Proposed Hale block development overblownTo the editor,
As the former owners of the Hale block property in question for well over 100 years, we are heartsick to see a development being considered that is so overblown, out of character and lacking in aesthetics as the plan that was discussed at the Planning Commission meeting on Sept. 7.
The organization, Main Street America, encourages communities to capitalize on their historic strengths. The most charming small town downtown areas in our country have held on to or re-created their historic architecture and distinct character.
The characteristics that make a small town attractive to visitors and residents alike are walkability, access to nature and an authenticity that is not available in larger, urban centers.
Forward looking towns are moving away from overbuilding and focusing on renovations and restoration, as well as making sure that new projects are in keeping with existing structures.
When Mr. Locker bought the property from us 4 years ago and restored the three-story building on the corner of Center and Quaker streets, we had high hopes that future development would be in keeping with this masterful renovation. Sadly, that seems not to be the case.
The height of the proposed project will cut off natural light and loom over the central four corners. If permission and variances are given for this development, what is to keep the same thing from happening with the building that housed N & R Department Store? The character of our downtown will be forever changed.
There is not a planning commission or city council from St. Joseph to Charlevoix that would allow a development of such size and scope at the very heart of their downtown.
Despite the developer’s assertions that this project will benefit the town in a number of ways, the design choices are over-sized, overpowering, aesthetically dated and certainly out of character for South Haven.
It is our hope that the Planning Commission, and in turn, the City Council will do the right thing for the town and the unique history we all share – vote against allowing this project to move forward in its current context.
Sue Hale, Jim Hale,
South Haven