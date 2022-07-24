To the editor,
The South Haven Tribune’s June 12th edition reported on the We Care Community Resource Center’s initiative to provide items migrant workers need as they arrive in this area. Other programs provide additional critical resources for migrant workers. The InterCare Community Health Network attends to their health needs, since as the frequency, duration, and severity of heatwaves will increase heat stress and dehydration, both linked to chronic kidney disease.
Such programs treat the effects of rising temperatures. We also need programs to address root causes. Among the bills in Congress are three that do so, and each would benefit from specific actions by Representative Fred Upton before his January retirement:
HR 2620, the Growing Climate Solutions Act, would provide support for farmers and foresters to sequester carbon. After passing the Senate with strong bipartisan support, the bill needs to move to the House floor for a vote. With Rep. Upton as a cosponsor, that would be more likely.
HR 3522, the Trees for Residential Energy and Economic Savings Act (TREES) of 2021,” directs the Dept. of Energy to award grants for planting and maintaining additional trees in communities, such as Benton Harbor, where a limited tree canopy means low-income residents won’t enjoy the cooling benefits of trees during hot summers. By cosponsoring this bill, Rep. Upton can help move it out of the subcommittee for which he is the leading Republican.
HR 1600, the Methane Emissions Reduction Act, would help reduce the wasteful fugitive emissions of one of the most potent greenhouse gases. This bill was introduced by Rep. Upton himself, and whether through its passage or some other bipartisan actions, reducing these emissions is critical.
To ask Rep Upton for action on these initiatives, find his contact information at https://upton.house.gov/contact/.
Mary Ann Renz
Citizens’ Climate Lobby Liaison to MI-06
Kalamazoo