To the editor,
This election season, voters have an opportunity to make casting a ballot more accessible and ensure all Michiganders’ voices are heard by passing Proposal 2.
Proposal 2 would create nine days of early in-person voting and strengthen absentee voting by requiring secure ballot drop boxes, and help ensure the votes of military members serving overseas are counted.
All Michiganders, regardless of where they live or what they look like, deserve to have confidence their voices will be heard and their votes will be counted. We have the chance to deliver on that promise in November. That’s why I’m urging Michiganders to vote yes on Proposal 2 on their ballots.
Mary Jo Henretty-Jornales,
Watervliet