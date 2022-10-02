Proposal 2 ensures voting rights in Michigan
To the editor,
Michigan plays an integral role in our national elections, and recently we’ve seen bad actors attempt to change the rules to gain an unfair advantage. Sadly, some politicians in Michigan have decided to join in on this effort by attempting to suppress Michigan voters from making their voices heard, especially in Black communities.
In November, the voters of Michigan have a chance to have their say when they vote on Proposal 2. Proposal 2 will ensure every eligible Michigander has their vote counted – conveniently and securely. Proposal 2 would protect the will of Michigan voters from manipulation by ensuring election results are based on the official records of the votes cast.
Michigan voters need to have their freedom to vote protected and feel confident that their voices will be heard in our elections, and Proposal 2 also ensures this by enshrining the right to vote into Michigan’s constitution.
It’s unacceptable that there are people who want to make it harder for Michiganders to have their voice heard at the polls. Which is why I’m voting yes on Proposal 2 on my ballot. If you care about the future of voting in our state, you should too.
Christina Rhoades,
South Haven