To the editor,
I recently read about plans for a fireplace in Dyckman Park in downtown South Haven. This is not a good idea for several reasons.
First and foremost, unnecessarily burning fossil fuels is bad for the environment. We live in a time that climate change is a serious concern. To put a fireplace in an open space is a waste, and we do not need to heat the open air in a park. Our generals in the military consider climate change to be a real problem. They are looking at planning for a worsening situation as a national security issue.
We should also respect our parks by letting them be as natural as possible. Adding another man-made structure reduces the real function of the park. It should be a place of reflection, rejuvenation and calm.
Another structure will only add more work and maintenance for city crews. While it might be considered a gift, it is an added burden that will cost money in the future.
The less we do inside a park, the more Mother Nature will surprise us with her beauty.
Patrick McKeanan,
South Haven