To the editor,
I am writing to show my complete support for Senior Services of Van Buren County’s upcoming millage on Aug. 2. Their care and concern for our seniors goes above and beyond any other senior program I’ve ever seen. They address the specific needs of seniors, such as socialization, handicap ramps, medical transportation, exercise, educational programing and much more. But the icing on the cake is how they do it with grace, respect, and sophistication toward the people they serve.
This is evident in how they designed the new center in South Haven. They built the center to be a place everyone could be proud of. When I go to the center, I feel like I am treated with dignity and respect, something that doesn’t always happen as we age. They offer meals, pickleball courts, cards, educational series, and appropriate exercise programs that meet the needs of the senior where they are in their life. Please strongly consider supporting Senior Services of Van Buren County when you vote on Aug. 2.
Carole Hodgman,
South Haven