To the editor,
I am writing in response to non-residents who have suggestions and ideas on the short-term rental home situation here at South Haven.
First of all, to have a complete understanding of the impact of STRs on our town, one really has to be a full-time voting resident of South Haven to see things as they truly are from a year-round perspective rather than speaking from an outside view.
Those of us who consider South Haven our full-time residence truly love it here. We particularly enjoy the off-season months when our town is "our own." We are able to easily go to our shops, businesses, and restaurants to eat with little or no wait, seeing people and friends we know.
We also, like everyone else, love our beautiful Michigan summers. We realize everyone who visits South Haven is happy to be here, which is a benefit. But our little town is overrun in every way during our summer months. Our ordinances are not followed and safety is always a concern because effective enforcement is questionable.
Our town is staffed according to the level of need for approximately 4,000 full-time residents. This is nowhere near what is desirable during the summer when our daily population balloons well beyond the number we're staffed for to maintain public safety.
South Haven has also become a highly desirable destination for non-resident "investors" looking to make money off everything our town has to offer.
The worst offenders are the commercial, non-resident investors who have purchased or built a number of homes here, making them into big-time "circus rentals." These buildings are outfitted with six bedrooms/bathrooms, bunk rooms and of course a firepit. If new construction is required to erect one of these behemoth structures, there is no consideration for the surrounding vintage homes and/or aesthetics of the existent neighborhood. These structures are designed and built for STR use only, never intended to be a full-time, year-round residence.
One commercial non-resident South Haven investor has even started a business to teach other investors to do what they do here, buying and renting investment homes to do STRs.
Meanwhile those of us who live here year-round have empty houses for "neighbors" or a revolving door of renters coming and going too frequently, or absent non-resident property owners who are rarely, if ever here. What kind of neighborhood is that?
We full-time year-round South Haven residents are a smart and savvy group. We know our town benefits from vacationers and we are thrilled for the revenue tourism brings to our local businesses. Those of us who make South Haven our full-time home are concerned about the future of our town. We want what's best for South Haven in every way, year-round.
Lisa Krupiarz
South Haven