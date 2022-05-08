To the editor,
As a small business owner in the city of South Haven and surrounding area for 20 years, I would like to share a perspective on vacation rental properties along with other individuals that are directly affected in a positive manner. We would like to take this opportunity to express our thankfulness for the vacation rental properties in the South Haven community.
These business owners provide opportunity to employ maintenance, property management, cleaning persons, landscaping and lawn services among others in the local community thus keeping the people that fill these positions gainfully employed. These same people also contribute a portion of their earnings into the local community as well increasing the city revenue and supporting local business.
Vacation rental properties also provide a place to stay for many people visiting the community, as our local hotels can only house a limited amount. Guests that frequent the vacation rental properties in turn spend their dollars in the local economy providing jobs and income for a vast diversity of people and business.
Most vacation rental property owners are community oriented and support the local economy. These very rentals in general are active from Memorial Day to Labor Day however that season has more recently expanded into early spring and early winter. Some rental properties are fortunate to be rented year around due to wonderful support from community advertising and support for tourism from the Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Bureau. Many vacation rental property owners are also contributors to local charities such as the South Haven Community Foundation or have created their own charitable organization to benefit the South Haven community, such as the South Haven Vacation Rental Community Fund, as well.
South Haven’s tourism is major portion of its community revenue. These properties contribute to this revenue in a major way. Without the tourism industry we believe the local and surrounding communities would suffer greatly. Tourism has brought many businesses to our area and without it we truly believe these very businesses may have looked elsewhere to another community to expand their business.
Please support the rental property industry in the South Haven area. Without them the community would suffer greatly and indeed not be as prosperous. We believe the South Haven area would have less amenities for area residents along with tourists to take advantage of. Together as a community we can achieve great things with one another’s support.
Change is inevitable and working together can make transition less difficult if we all work together. Kindness and friendly disposition is contagious where skepticism and a disagreeable tendency is repellent.
As residents of South Haven, please welcome our rental property owners, visitors and guests instead of shunning or casting them out therefore crumbling the very heart and soul of a lovely city.
Teresa Lemmer
Grand Junction