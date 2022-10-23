To the editor,
The Michigan Senate is currently considering House Bill 4722, which would limit local governments from regulating short-term rentals. This legislation would exacerbate the affordable housing crisis in our lakeshore communities, including in South Haven. I stand with South Haven leaders, renters, and families in strongly opposing this legislation and any efforts to pass it now or during the lame duck period.
Lansing should not dictate how our region addresses the short-term rental crisis. Instead, we should expand local regulatory options over short-term rental zoning and licensing, because local governments know best how to preserve the character of our communities and protect local residents. We need a Lansing that works for us, not for special interests.
Joey Andrews,
St. Joseph