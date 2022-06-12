To the editor,
In reading the South Haven Tribune article in the May 22 edition titled, “Residents urge city to act on short-term rentals,” it must be summer for sure. The naysayers of STRs (short-term rental vacation homes) are out again, it’s like a right of passage to summer.
In reading the article, the group Neighborhoods need Neighbors sent out a survey to 3,600 registered voters and received 550 responses (or so). The return responses only indicated 15 percent (or so) oppose or want some type of STR reform. The vast majority, or 85 percent (or so) that did not respond are indicating by no response that they have no problem with STRs in their current form.
STRs are an economic driver for city businesses that thrive on the tourist business each year to survive. I dare say that STRs may be one of the biggest businesses that the City of South Haven has. The city may be better served by not spending $20,000 on a STR survey but figuring out how to reduce the 4.5 percent rate increase the city is passing through to its citizens on water and sewer rates effective July 1.
Mike Matheny,
South Haven