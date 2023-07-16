To the editor,
Just a note of thanks to Police Chief Natalie Thompson and the Police Department of South Haven for a safe and happy 3rd/4th of July Celebration. Many people have commented on the well thought-out security on our beaches, parks and city streets. All personnel were friendly and communicated well with each other as well with all of us residents and visitors. It was a most joyous and peaceful celebration. Thank you, Chief Thompson, for all the hard work of planning and recruiting extra staff to insure our safety.
Beverly and Larry Brown,
South Haven