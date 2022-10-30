To the editor,
I would like to offer this viewpoint of vacation rentals and what good they do bring to communities, such as South Haven. Not too long ago during the Great Recession of 2008-2010, we had homeowners in dire need of financial help who saved their homes from foreclosure by renting out their homes as vacation properties. This allowed our neighbors who we have known for years to be able to save their homes.
Our community members who did rent out their homes stayed with friends and families during those times so they could catch up on their mortgages and be able to keep their homes and stay in our community. Even today we have some long-time residents who rent out their homes to help pay their medical bills so they can keep their home and not lose it because they have to pick between being able to pay their medical bills.
Placing deed restrictions on homes does not increase housing, it takes options away. There has been much misinformation being spread by some who want to say it is large corporate entities who are buying up the homes that would otherwise be owned by families in our communities and that is not true and has caused a divide between neighbors pitting one against the other.
The truth is almost all short-term rentals in Southwest Michigan are owned by individuals and not corporations. These are homeowners who have plans to retire here when they can. One way to look at vacation rentals should be as a test drive in our communities as you would a new vehicle. When a person, couple, family stays in a vacation rental in a community they are living in a home that the homeowner is currently not using and thus they can see how the area is, shops, restaurants, parks, schools etc.
More importantly we should be sending out invites to renters to join our community full time and not just as a vacationer. We live in a destination area and it should be accessible to all income levels and not just the wealthy few that have bought a home here, but to anyone who would like to vacation here and enjoy our natural wonders of the area. Please support the Michigan State Senate that is currently considering House Bill 4722
Ryan Servatius
South Haven