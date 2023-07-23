Exercise your right to vote in August primary
To the editor,
We are saving our democracy by voting. Are you going to vote on Aug. 8th? I am. I live on J.R. Monroe Boulevard in South Haven. South Haven is a beautiful town. We live in a well-protected environment in 2023 in America. Of course, we experience the same air quality that the rest of Americans experience and we are not immune to all the other tempests that our wonderful country has fallen to however we are free and many good people have fought and died for our freedom. We, in our little town as in all the other little towns across America celebrated our 4th of July which is the ceremonial starting point of our democracy.
Our founding fathers and mothers expressed their desire and their lives and fortunes on this hallowed point which ultimately is freedom to believe in what we want to believe in regardless of creed, race, or belief in some kind of higher power. We are an experiment that is still evolving. Can we be more inclusive or exclusive in our quest for freedom?
I know who I am voting for as I said I live on J.R. Monroe Boulevard in beautiful South Haven. I want freedom and taxation with representation. If we want to save our democracy then we must vote.
Pete Wehle,
South Haven