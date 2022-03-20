We are all ‘Ukrainians’
To the editor,
Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom from a terrible onslaught of inhumanity. President John F. Kennedy many years ago back in June of 1963 proclaimed in front of the then “Berlin Wall,” that he was a “Berliner.” He said this is where democracy draws a line to the then Soviet Union and that America stood behind the West Berliners and all of the NATO countries.
Today, we could say that we are all “Ukrainians.” President Biden in his first State of the Union Address outlined for the American public just what was at stake regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We only have freedom if we are prepared to die for it.
The Founding Fathers and our revolutionary descendants fought for their liberty from a cruel and oppressive monarchy.
They cherished their freedom in the face of improbable odds and won our freedom with the conclusion of that Revolution in 1783. Today in 2022, Americans understand the immense responsibility to preserve and defend our constitution from both foreign and domestic enemies. We must take steps to bolster Ukraine’s defense against a monster military machine. Yes, we Americans will have to tighten our belts so that Ukraine can fight and defend her democracy. This is the way of patriots like Thomas Paine who said, ”Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death.” Now is the time to rise up and say we are not going to allow this usurpation of freedom. We are all Ukrainians today.
Pete Wehle
South Haven