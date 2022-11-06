To the editor,
I am excited to see a thriving local South Haven CPA and tax law expert Kevin Whiteford running for the 38th District Michigan House of Representatives seat. Kevin will guide communities to be a place where people and businesses want to live and work. He supports classical education and trade schools that positively equip our next generation. Kevin also supports funding local law enforcement and that public safety is of extreme importance for any successful community. He knows how to make sure that our tax dollars will be spent wisely and effectively. Kevin will take a sound judgment approach to be your next 38th District State Representative.
Mike Matheny
South Haven