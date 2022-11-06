To the editor,
In March 2019, Gretchen Whitmer proposed the Corporate Income Tax rules be expanded to owners of small businesses in Michigan, like myself. This would have increased my income tax rate from 4.25 to 6 percent and would have caused me to pay several hundred dollars more per year from my part-time income. At the same time, she also proposed a gas tax hike that would have essentially doubled that tax in Michigan. Thankfully, neither of these came to fruition.
During the height of the pandemic she kept many small businesses closed but allowed marijuana shops and liquor stores to thrive. According to Forbes, she is currently an outlier among many Democrat governors in that she vetoed an income tax decrease for the people of Michigan that would have changed the rate from 4.25 to 4 percent. While other Democrat governors have welcomed this relief for the people of their states, she says, nope.
On another note, she used her line-item veto power in July 2022 to nix funding for adoption campaigns and crisis pregnancy centers. So, while she says that she is for “choice”, she seems to only be interested in funding choices that lead to abortion and is not interested in helping support and educate women who may want to let their babies live. These are a few of the things I will keep in mind as I go to the polls this November.
Tammy Hagger
South Haven