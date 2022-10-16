COVERT — Three groups are working together to provide a total of $100,000 in technical and financial assistance to small businesses affected by the closure of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant.
The grant funding is being provided through a partnership of the Economic Growth Institute (EGI) at the University of Michigan, Market Van Buren and the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission.
“If a company can attest to this negative impact due to the Palisades plant being decommissioned, EGI’s professional staff will walk them through our technical assistance process,” said Mary Hannaford, project manager for the Economic Growth Institute. “Program funds will be provided to support projects, not exceeding $30,000 per company.”
The grant funding, which was announced Friday, is primarily targeted to Southwest Michigan small businesses that will feel the effects of the plant’s closure over the coming years.
“Typically, EGI works with suppliers to a facility that produce a part, component or provide a service to this plant and are now being negatively impacted by the loss of Palisades as a customer,” she said.
Palisades went offline at the end of May, and decommissioning of the plant is proceeding – despite efforts by Holtec International’s recent attempts to revive the plant. The application has the backing of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who advocated for the plant to receive those same dollars in April.
“We’re in the early phase of decommissioning, so a lot of activity is happening ...” Nick Culp, Holtec senior manager of governmental affairs, said in an interview with the Herald-Palladium earlier this month. “But at this point, everything would be reversible.”
The civil nuclear credit funds, made available earlier this year through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, are available to plants that are closing for economic, not safety reasons. Palisades’ license will expire in 2031.
To apply for the grant funds, companies will need to provide a detailed assessment of their business and plans to keep it operating even after the loss of Palisades, Hannaford said.
Based on that assessment, EGI staff would work with the company’s leadership to continue a path forward without the customer-base from Palisades, and would grant up to $30,000 in funding to do so. She said the funds are supported by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration, with additional support from state and regional sponsors.
“EGI handles contracting the consultant and managing the project timelines and deliverables on behalf of the company to alleviate some of their capacity to move the project forward,” Hannaford said. “Once the project is completed and the company is satisfied, the consultant is paid.”
Businesses affected by the plant’s closure should apply for the grant funding by Nov. 1.
“We will be moving into the assessment phase of the project by early- (to) mid-November and would encourage all businesses to reach out as soon as possible, as the assistance is available on a first-come, first-serve basis,” Hannaford said.
Businesses interested in applying for a grant should contact Hannaford at Mjhannaf@umich.edu with the name of their company and provide information on how the closure will affect their business.