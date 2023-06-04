Approximately 765 students and 175 adults learned about agriculture through the 10th Annual Ag Awareness Days held in May at the Van Buren Youth Fairgrounds in Lawrence Township.
This year marked the first time the event has been held since 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was organized by Nikki Meachum, agriculture and natural resource teacher with Van Buren Technology Center, along with Janice Zerbe, extension educator with Michigan State University Extension in Van Buren County.
The focus of the event was to educate second graders on animal science and horticulture. The event was attended by students from eight school districts in Van Buren County that included 37 classrooms. When classes arrived, they were assigned a teen that led them around to 14 different stations, according to Zerbe. Students spent time at each station learning about the specific station and were also able to touch the animals. Stations included the following: combine, beef, swine, fruit, dairy, horticulture, horses, milk and cookies, bees, sheep/goats, rabbits, natural resources, farm safety and ag careers. Youth from the Agricultural and Natural Resources program were the speakers at the stations providing facts and other information.
At the horticultural station, each youth planted a tomato plant and were given instructions on how to care for the plant. Van Buren County Farm Bureau provided the station with milk and cookies. Each second grader not only left with a tomato plant but also a goodie bag that contained items from the commodity groups.
“We are very excited that we were able to bring back Ag Awareness Days after taking three years off,” Zerbe said. “Agriculture is a big part of Van Buren County, and we need to educate students so they understand how it impacts their daily lives. This year was also very exciting as it is the first time we had student presenters that attended when they were in second grade.”
The event also helped students involved in the Technology Center's Agriculture and Natural Resource program. A number of the students, who are also members of 4-H and Future Farmers of America, learned various leadership skills and public speaking.
The teens, who are members of the Tech Center's Agriculture and Natural Resource program, are all juniors and seniors from Van Buren County schools as well as Dowagiac and Watervliet.
“Ag Awareness Days allowed Ag students the opportunity to interact with younger kids to showcase what they’ve learned in class and to be advocates for Agriculture and Natural Resources education. It also was a chance to highlight opportunities for the generations to come” Meachum said “We also had support from: Red Arrow Dairy, High Acres Fruit Farm, Van Buren County Farm Bureau, Keitzer Farms, Van Buren County Michigan State University Extension, Van Buren Agricultural and Natural Resource program, Van Buren Youth Fair.”
For more information on the Agriculture and Natural Resource Program or Future Farmers of America, contact Nikki Meachum at the Van Buren Technology Center, nmeachum@vbisd.org. For more information on the 4-H program contact Janice Zerbe at the Van Buren County MSU Extension office, 657-813 or rajzerj@anr.msu.edu.