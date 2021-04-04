PAW PAW — A young adult and a teenager from Kalamazoo are expected to face criminal charges after leading police on a high-speed chase in Van Buren County during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 30.
The 18-year-old driver was arrested for fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm/ammunition by a felon and resisting and obstructing police, while the 15-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, is expected to face charges through juvenile court for resisting and obstructing police.
The chase involving the two teens began at 1:45 a.m. when Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies received a “be on the lookout” call regarding the driver of a maroon 2011 Chevy Malabu reported to be driving recklessly at speeds over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 94 near Lawrence, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s department’s on-duty K-9 unit spotted the vehicle traveling eastbound on I-94 near the Paw Paw exit at 100 miles an hour. The unit attempted to stop the car, however the driver sped way. A pursuit ensued with speeds reaching approximately 110 miles per hour.
Officers from the Mattawan Police Department used stop sticks near the 66 mile marker to stop the vehicle, causing its tires to deflate. The suspect vehicle left the highway at the Mattawan exit and turned southbound for about a mile, when observed someone in the vehicle tossing out a handgun prior to the car coming to a stop on the south side of Mattawan village.
Police found the handgun and seized it and began questioning the driver and three passengers.
While the investigation continued, the 15-year-old female passenger became confrontational and threatening towards deputies and officers who were continuing to try to contact family members, according to the news release. While she was being detained, she became combative and was taken to Kalamazoo Juvenile Detention Center for an unrelated charge. Deputies plan to plan to submit a petition to the court for the resisting and obstruction complaint against the 15-year-old. The other two juveniles were released to the custody of their parents.