BANGOR — A challenger hopes to earn a seat on the Wood School Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election.
Newcomer Lisa de Best Heimsath will be competing against two incumbents — Sharon Anne Myrkle and Peggy Harden — for two available four-year terms on the school board.
Wood School, located in Bangor Township, is one of the few remaining rural one-room school districts in Michigan. Classified as a "magnet school" is has approximately 25 students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade who are taught by two teachers.
Information about the three candidates, in alphabetical order, follows:
Harden, 66, is a resident of Bangor Township.
"I am old-school and believe that is the mindset needed for the school to operate successfully as it has for over 100 years without federal funds," she said. "I would like to see our curriculum continue to focus on the basics of reading, writing and math, which, based on our student test scores, works."
Heimsath, 40, is a resident of Bangor Township.
"I'd like to help make sure the learning environment reflects positive relationships among all participants," she said. "Students should come to Wood School and feel comfortable that their educational and emotional needs are met. Staff should feel supported and be given necessary resources. As a parent, I’d like to be a representative for other parents, making children the top priority. I want to continue the unique one-room school house experience that makes Wood School so special."
Myrkle, 83, resides in Bangor Township.
"I am a retired teacher and am very interested in the education of our youth as they are our future," she said. "I strongly support the concept of one-room school for grades kindergarten through eighth grade."
Neither of the two incumbents provided photos for this article.