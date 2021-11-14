Best Foods

Best Baked Goods

1. Bunde’s Bakery Café

2. Golden Brown Bakery

3. Barden’s Farm Market

Best Beer Selection

1. Three Blondes Brewing

2. The Depot

3. Harbor Light Brewery

Best Breakfast

1. Six Chicks Scratch Kitchen

2. Phoenix Street Café

3. Captain Nemo’s

Best Candy/Chocolate

1. Sweet Haven Candy

2. Kilwin’s Chocolates

3. Nature’s Country Cupboard

Best Coffee

1. Julia’s Café at the Pavilion

2. The Flying Saucer

3. Nature’s Country Cupboard

Best Farm Market

1. Barden’s Farm Market

2. South Haven Farm Market

3. Overhiser Orchards

Best French Fries

1. Black River Tavern

2. Kitchen 527

3. McDonald’s

Best Hamburger

1. The Lodge

2. Clementine’s

3. Kitchen 527

Best Ice Cream

1. Sherman’s Dairy Bar

2. Captain Nemo’s

3. Dairy Queen

Best Italian Restaurant

1. Maria’s Taste of Italy

2. Tello’s Italian Bistro

Best Liquor Store

1. The Depot

2. Quick Stop Liquor

3. The Glenn Store

Best Lunch

1. Clementine’s

2. Round Bread Sandwich Co.

3. Phoenix Street Café

Best Meat/Poultry

1. Bob’s Processing

2. Taste

3. Hawkshead Restaurant

Best Onion Rings

1. Clementine’s

2. Captain’s Lou’s

3. Black River Tavern

Best Outdoor Dining

1. Three Blondes Brewing

2. Admiral Jack’s

3. South Haven Brewpub

Best Pizza

1. DiMaggio’s

2. Three Blondes Brewing

3. Roma Pizza

Best Overall Restaurant

1. Taste

2. The Lodge

3. Three Blondes Brewing

Best Seafood

1. Taste

2. Captain Lou’s

3. Clementine’s

Best Specialty Drinks

1. Taste

2. New Holland Spirits

3. Clementine’s

Best U-Pick

1. DeGrandchamp Farms

2. Bumbleberry Acres

3. Crane Orchards

Best Wine Selection

1. The Depot

2. Taste

3. Hawkshead Restaurant

People

Best Bartender

1. Alex Washegesic – Three Blondes Brewing

2. Rick Valentino – Black River Tavern

3. Nicky Rodgers – South Haven Brewpub

Best Chef

1. Chef Joel at Taste

2. Austin at Three Blondes Brewing

3. Erik at Kitchen 527

Best Chiropractor

1. Dr. Max Masters

2. Dr. Justin Vassar

3. Beyond The Spine

Best Dentist

1. Black Hardin, DDS

2. Kai Steele Dentistry

3. Dr. Craig Hermann

Best Eye Care Practitioner

1. South Haven Eyecare Associates

2. Great Lakes Eye Care

3. Advanced Family Eyecare

Best Family Doctor

1. Dr. Susan Heinrich

2. Dr. Ryan Klenseck

3. Teresa Ansinn, Nurse Practitioner

Best Insurance Agent

1. Andrea Olsen – State Farm

2. Tom Rummel – Hardt Insurance

3. Nicole Koblinski – Hardt Insurance

Best Real Estate Agent

1. John Valenziano – Jaqua Realtors

2. Ryan Servatius – Century 21 Affiliated

3. Mark Young – Coldwell Banker Weber-Seiler

Best Veterinarian

1. South Haven Animal Hospital

2. Phoenix Road Animal Hospital

3. Bangor Veterinary Clinic

Activities

Best Art Studio

1. South Haven Center for the Arts

2. Siren’s Rose

3. Express Yourself Art Barn

Best Brewery

1. Three Blondes Brewing

2. Harbor Light Brewery

3. Waypost Brewing Co.

Best Golf Course

1. Hawkshead Links

2. Beeches Golf Club

3. Cheshire Hills

Best Place to Take the Kids

1. Lake Arvesta Farms & Sports Complex

2. Rocket Arcade

3. Kids Corner

Best Museum/Gallery

1. Michigan Maritime Museum

2. South Haven Center for the Arts

3. Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum

Best Winery

1. Fenn Valley Vineyards

2. Cogdal Vineyards

3. 12 Corners Vineyards

Shopping

Best Antique Store

1. Murphy’s Antique Mall

2. Eagle Street Market

3. Great Lakes Antique Mall

Best Place to Buy Books

1. Black River Books

2. The Book Nook – Saugatuck

3. Forever Books

Best Place to Buy New Cars

1. Woodhams Ford Lincoln

2. McFadden Friendly Motors

3. Betten Baker of South Haven

Best Place to Buy Used Cars

1. Walt Sicard Car Company

2. Countryside Motors

Best Local Clothing Store

1. Crescent Moon

2. Lakeshore Trends

3. Glik’s

Best Downtown SH Merchant

1. Lakeshore Trends

2. Nature’s Country Cupboard

3. Oh My Darlings

Best Flower Shop

1. Rose Shop

2. Flower Basket

3. VS Flowers

Best Furniture Store

1. Country House Furniture

2. Bayberry Cottage

3. Talsma Furniture

Best Garden Center

1. Northshore Garden Center

2. Blue Horizon Nursery

3. Murdoch Nursery

Best Jewelry Store

1. Johnny’s Lakeshore Jewelry

2. The Perfect Setting

3. Lakeshore Trends

Best Thrift/Resale Shop

1. Faith Restored Thrift Store

2. Goodwill

3. Ditto Upscale Resale

Best Services

Best Apartment Complex

1. Park Meadows Apartments

2. River Terrace Apartments

Best Auto Body Shop

1. Cashway Body & Frame

2. Geneva Auto Body

Best Auto Repair

1. Walt Sicard Car Company

2. Rome’s Standard Service

3. E&H Auto Repair

Best Bank/Credit Union

1. Honor Credit Union

2. Sturgis Bank & Trust

3. Consumers Credit Union

Best Bed & Breakfast

1. Carriage House at the Harbor

2. Victoria Resort

3. Inn at the Park

Best Car Wash

1. Village Express

2. BP

3. Shell – Phoenix Road

Best Day Care

1. Youth Development Company

2. Kidzone

3. Great Lakes Montessori

Best Financial Planner

1. Edward Jones – Paul Hix

2. Whiteford Wealth Management

3. Overhiser Financial

Best Hair Salon

1. Hair by Maha

2. Liz Ryan Salon

3. Cabana Cuts

Best Heating/AC Company

1. Haven Heating & Air

2. Mike’s Heating & Cooling

3. Fleetwood’s Heating & Cooling

Best Hotel

1. Historic Hotel Nichols

2. Old Harbor Inn

3. Lake Bluff Inn

Best House Cleaning/Maid Service

1. Coastal Clean

2. Calico Cleaning

3. Haven Maid

Best Insurance Agency

1. Hardt Insurance

2. State Farm Insurance

3. South Haven Insurance

Best Landscaping Company

1. Lakeshore Landscape

2. Lawn Boys

3. No-Spin Services

Best Law Office

1. Frost Law

2. Dunn Law Office

3. Cunningham Dalman

Best Mani/Pedi

1. Top Nails

2. Hair by Maha

3. Liz Ryan Salon

Best Marina

1. All Seasons Marine

2. 1st Choice Marine

3. Woodland Marina

Best Oil Change

1. Walt Sicard Car Co.

2. Rome’s Standard Service

3. Village Express

Best Pest Control

1. North Shore Pest Control

2. Budget Pest Control

3. Orkin

Best Pet Grooming

1. Rover’s Retreat

2. Camp Critter Country

3. Fluff ‘n Suds

Best Real Estate Agency

1. Jaqua Realtors

2. Coldwell Banker Weber-Seiler

3. Century 21 Affiliated

Best Spa

1. Hair by Maha

2. Liz Ryan Salon

3. Top Nails

Best Tire Shop

1. Rome’s Standard Service

2. Walt Sicard Car Co.

3. Walmart Auto

Best Towing Service

1. Harbor Towing

2. Mike’s Auto

3. Lily’s Tow Truck Service

Odds & Ends

Best College Sports Team

1. University of Michigan

2. Michigan State University

3. Western Michigan University

Best Newspaper

1. South Haven Tribune

2. Herald-Palladium

Best Nonprofit Group

1. Al-Van Humane Society

2. South Haven Rotary

3. Kinexus Group

Best Pro Sports Team

1. Detroit Tigers

2. Chicago Cubs

Best Radio Station

1. COSY 103.7 FM

2. ROCK 107

3. 94.9 The Coast

Best TV Station

1. WWMT – Kalamazoo

2. Fox 17 – Grand Rapids

3. WXMI – Grand Rapids