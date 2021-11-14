Best Foods
Best Baked Goods
1. Bunde’s Bakery Café
2. Golden Brown Bakery
3. Barden’s Farm Market
Best Beer Selection
1. Three Blondes Brewing
2. The Depot
3. Harbor Light Brewery
Best Breakfast
1. Six Chicks Scratch Kitchen
2. Phoenix Street Café
3. Captain Nemo’s
Best Candy/Chocolate
1. Sweet Haven Candy
2. Kilwin’s Chocolates
3. Nature’s Country Cupboard
Best Coffee
1. Julia’s Café at the Pavilion
2. The Flying Saucer
3. Nature’s Country Cupboard
Best Farm Market
1. Barden’s Farm Market
2. South Haven Farm Market
3. Overhiser Orchards
Best French Fries
1. Black River Tavern
2. Kitchen 527
3. McDonald’s
Best Hamburger
1. The Lodge
2. Clementine’s
3. Kitchen 527
Best Ice Cream
1. Sherman’s Dairy Bar
2. Captain Nemo’s
3. Dairy Queen
Best Italian Restaurant
1. Maria’s Taste of Italy
2. Tello’s Italian Bistro
Best Liquor Store
1. The Depot
2. Quick Stop Liquor
3. The Glenn Store
Best Lunch
1. Clementine’s
2. Round Bread Sandwich Co.
3. Phoenix Street Café
Best Meat/Poultry
1. Bob’s Processing
2. Taste
3. Hawkshead Restaurant
Best Onion Rings
1. Clementine’s
2. Captain’s Lou’s
3. Black River Tavern
Best Outdoor Dining
1. Three Blondes Brewing
2. Admiral Jack’s
3. South Haven Brewpub
Best Pizza
1. DiMaggio’s
2. Three Blondes Brewing
3. Roma Pizza
Best Overall Restaurant
1. Taste
2. The Lodge
3. Three Blondes Brewing
Best Seafood
1. Taste
2. Captain Lou’s
3. Clementine’s
Best Specialty Drinks
1. Taste
2. New Holland Spirits
3. Clementine’s
Best U-Pick
1. DeGrandchamp Farms
2. Bumbleberry Acres
3. Crane Orchards
Best Wine Selection
1. The Depot
2. Taste
3. Hawkshead Restaurant
People
Best Bartender
1. Alex Washegesic – Three Blondes Brewing
2. Rick Valentino – Black River Tavern
3. Nicky Rodgers – South Haven Brewpub
Best Chef
1. Chef Joel at Taste
2. Austin at Three Blondes Brewing
3. Erik at Kitchen 527
Best Chiropractor
1. Dr. Max Masters
2. Dr. Justin Vassar
3. Beyond The Spine
Best Dentist
1. Black Hardin, DDS
2. Kai Steele Dentistry
3. Dr. Craig Hermann
Best Eye Care Practitioner
1. South Haven Eyecare Associates
2. Great Lakes Eye Care
3. Advanced Family Eyecare
Best Family Doctor
1. Dr. Susan Heinrich
2. Dr. Ryan Klenseck
3. Teresa Ansinn, Nurse Practitioner
Best Insurance Agent
1. Andrea Olsen – State Farm
2. Tom Rummel – Hardt Insurance
3. Nicole Koblinski – Hardt Insurance
Best Real Estate Agent
1. John Valenziano – Jaqua Realtors
2. Ryan Servatius – Century 21 Affiliated
3. Mark Young – Coldwell Banker Weber-Seiler
Best Veterinarian
1. South Haven Animal Hospital
2. Phoenix Road Animal Hospital
3. Bangor Veterinary Clinic
Activities
Best Art Studio
1. South Haven Center for the Arts
2. Siren’s Rose
3. Express Yourself Art Barn
Best Brewery
1. Three Blondes Brewing
2. Harbor Light Brewery
3. Waypost Brewing Co.
Best Golf Course
1. Hawkshead Links
2. Beeches Golf Club
3. Cheshire Hills
Best Place to Take the Kids
1. Lake Arvesta Farms & Sports Complex
2. Rocket Arcade
3. Kids Corner
Best Museum/Gallery
1. Michigan Maritime Museum
2. South Haven Center for the Arts
3. Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum
Best Winery
1. Fenn Valley Vineyards
2. Cogdal Vineyards
3. 12 Corners Vineyards
Shopping
Best Antique Store
1. Murphy’s Antique Mall
2. Eagle Street Market
3. Great Lakes Antique Mall
Best Place to Buy Books
1. Black River Books
2. The Book Nook – Saugatuck
3. Forever Books
Best Place to Buy New Cars
1. Woodhams Ford Lincoln
2. McFadden Friendly Motors
3. Betten Baker of South Haven
Best Place to Buy Used Cars
1. Walt Sicard Car Company
2. Countryside Motors
Best Local Clothing Store
1. Crescent Moon
2. Lakeshore Trends
3. Glik’s
Best Downtown SH Merchant
1. Lakeshore Trends
2. Nature’s Country Cupboard
3. Oh My Darlings
Best Flower Shop
1. Rose Shop
2. Flower Basket
3. VS Flowers
Best Furniture Store
1. Country House Furniture
2. Bayberry Cottage
3. Talsma Furniture
Best Garden Center
1. Northshore Garden Center
2. Blue Horizon Nursery
3. Murdoch Nursery
Best Jewelry Store
1. Johnny’s Lakeshore Jewelry
2. The Perfect Setting
3. Lakeshore Trends
Best Thrift/Resale Shop
1. Faith Restored Thrift Store
2. Goodwill
3. Ditto Upscale Resale
Best Services
Best Apartment Complex
1. Park Meadows Apartments
2. River Terrace Apartments
Best Auto Body Shop
1. Cashway Body & Frame
2. Geneva Auto Body
Best Auto Repair
1. Walt Sicard Car Company
2. Rome’s Standard Service
3. E&H Auto Repair
Best Bank/Credit Union
1. Honor Credit Union
2. Sturgis Bank & Trust
3. Consumers Credit Union
Best Bed & Breakfast
1. Carriage House at the Harbor
2. Victoria Resort
3. Inn at the Park
Best Car Wash
1. Village Express
2. BP
3. Shell – Phoenix Road
Best Day Care
1. Youth Development Company
2. Kidzone
3. Great Lakes Montessori
Best Financial Planner
1. Edward Jones – Paul Hix
2. Whiteford Wealth Management
3. Overhiser Financial
Best Hair Salon
1. Hair by Maha
2. Liz Ryan Salon
3. Cabana Cuts
Best Heating/AC Company
1. Haven Heating & Air
2. Mike’s Heating & Cooling
3. Fleetwood’s Heating & Cooling
Best Hotel
1. Historic Hotel Nichols
2. Old Harbor Inn
3. Lake Bluff Inn
Best House Cleaning/Maid Service
1. Coastal Clean
2. Calico Cleaning
3. Haven Maid
Best Insurance Agency
1. Hardt Insurance
2. State Farm Insurance
3. South Haven Insurance
Best Landscaping Company
1. Lakeshore Landscape
2. Lawn Boys
3. No-Spin Services
Best Law Office
1. Frost Law
2. Dunn Law Office
3. Cunningham Dalman
Best Mani/Pedi
1. Top Nails
2. Hair by Maha
3. Liz Ryan Salon
Best Marina
1. All Seasons Marine
2. 1st Choice Marine
3. Woodland Marina
Best Oil Change
1. Walt Sicard Car Co.
2. Rome’s Standard Service
3. Village Express
Best Pest Control
1. North Shore Pest Control
2. Budget Pest Control
3. Orkin
Best Pet Grooming
1. Rover’s Retreat
2. Camp Critter Country
3. Fluff ‘n Suds
Best Real Estate Agency
1. Jaqua Realtors
2. Coldwell Banker Weber-Seiler
3. Century 21 Affiliated
Best Spa
1. Hair by Maha
2. Liz Ryan Salon
3. Top Nails
Best Tire Shop
1. Rome’s Standard Service
2. Walt Sicard Car Co.
3. Walmart Auto
Best Towing Service
1. Harbor Towing
2. Mike’s Auto
3. Lily’s Tow Truck Service
Odds & Ends
Best College Sports Team
1. University of Michigan
2. Michigan State University
3. Western Michigan University
Best Newspaper
1. South Haven Tribune
2. Herald-Palladium
Best Nonprofit Group
1. Al-Van Humane Society
2. South Haven Rotary
3. Kinexus Group
Best Pro Sports Team
1. Detroit Tigers
2. Chicago Cubs
Best Radio Station
1. COSY 103.7 FM
2. ROCK 107
3. 94.9 The Coast
Best TV Station
1. WWMT – Kalamazoo
2. Fox 17 – Grand Rapids
3. WXMI – Grand Rapids