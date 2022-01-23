A second Democrat has entered the race for Michigan's new State House District 38 seat.
Joey Andrews of St. Joseph joins Annie Brown of South Haven in a bid for the Democratic nomination for the District 38 seat, which encompasses 75 miles of shoreline communities from Douglas south to New Buffalo. Lakeshore communities in Allegan, Van Buren and Berrien counties are included in District 38.
The new district was created as part of Michigan’s Citizens Redistricting Commission’s plan for reapportionment of voting districts, which was adopted earlier this month.
Andrews currently serves as a policy analyst for the Michigan AFL-CIO and is a licensed attorney in St. Joseph.
Andrews said his campaign will focus on the growing water issues of erosion and flooding, lead and aging infrastructure, dealing with controversies surrounding short-term rental in lakeshore areas and fighting for a fair economy and fair wages for working families.
“As a lifelong resident, I have spent years working and organizing in every corner of Southwest Michigan. I understand what makes our lakeshore communities unique and important, and I will be a fierce and tireless advocate in Lansing for working families who just want a fair shot.”
Andrews previously ran for the 79th District House seat in 2018, but lost to Republican Pauline Wendzel, 19,411-15,451. That district consisted of residents living in the northwestern portion of Berrien County. Even though he lost the election, Andrews said he was able to connect with communities facing issues unique to the lakeshore and received many votes from residents living in Benton Harbor and Saint Joseph.
Since that run, Andrews worked as the Southwest Michigan Regional Field Director for the Biden-Harris campaign in 2020, in which both won the presidency/vice presidency, and in which U.S. Sen. Gary Peters was also re-elected.