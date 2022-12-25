Three new members have been appointed to serve on the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. They are Hillary Fisher, Tammara Hudson and Krissy Garland.
“Each of these individuals bring a vast array of business and professional knowledge and we look forward to the insight and expertise they bring to the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Executive Director Kathy Wagaman said.
Fisher currently serves as the South Haven Charter Township treasurer, and has held that position for 22 years. In addition, for the past 15 years,she has served as general manager for True Blue Farms retail locations, which include The Blueberry Store in downtown South Haven, True Blue Farms Sales, and True Blue Farms Country Store and U-pick.
Hudson has served as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines, having been promoted many times to her current role as a senior international flight attendant. She currently serves on the Greater South Haven Community Foundation Board of Directors, the Van Buren United Civic Organization Board, and is a former treasurer of the PTO of Lincoln Elementary.
Hudson and her husband Kevin launched a new business, Paceline Auto Group and Auto Detailing, at 807 LaGrange St. in South Haven. The business opened in 2019, just months before a worldwide pandemic turned the business world upside down.
“We were able to guide the business through the pandemic by implementing solid business practices and careful spending,” Hudson said.
Garland has lived in South Haven more than 14 years. She graduated from Kalamazoo Valley Community College, and has continued her education throughout her career, including real estate training and licensing. She was a development coordinator and realtor for Lighthouse Village in South Haven, and later served as manager for Joe’s Bar & Grill. She also served as community liaison for the Chamber of Commerce for 6 years.