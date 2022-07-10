COVERT — Three Democratic candidates will be seeking to fill the supervisor’s position in the upcoming Aug. 2 primary in Covert Township.
Incumbent supervisor Kenneth L. Harrington will be challenged by Daywi Cook and Dewayne Swans.
Harrington was appointed in 2021 to replace longtime Supervisor Dennis Palgen, who resigned six months after being re-elected in 2020. The winner of the election will serve the remainder of Palgen’s term, which would have ended in 2024.
Cook, 37, was appointed in 2021 to serve as a township trustee. Prior to that, she served as deputy treasurer for three years before being elected as clerk in 2016. She challenged Palgen in 2020 for the supervisor’s position but lost by 50 votes. In addition to being a township board trustee she also is a member of the Van Buren County Economic Development Corporation and the Covert Park Advisory Committee.
Harrington, 59, is a retired State of Michigan fugitive investigator. He served as a township trustee for 12 years, before being appointed in 2021 to take the place of longtime supervisor Dennis Palgen, who resigned shortly after being re-elected. In addition to his township supervisor duties, he is also secretary of the township’s Board of Review.
Swans, 43, owns Swans Lawn Care service and is also Covert High School’s varsity basketball coach. He also is a member of the township Zoning Board of Appeals.
One other township board position will also be on the primary election ballot. Democrat Marilyn Rendell was appointed a year ago to replace treasurer Barbara Rose who resigned from her position after being elected to a four-year term in 2020. If elected, Rendell will fill the remainder of Rose’s four-year term.
Other Van Buren County township board races
Several others candidates will be running unopposed in the Aug. 2 primary to fill vacancies in their respective townships. The candidates follow:
Arlington Township: Republican Jill Sanborn is seeking the office of treasurer for a partial term that ends in 2024.
Geneva Township: Republican Brandie Rainey is seeking the office of clerk for a partial term that ends in 2024.
Hamilton Township: Republican Rebecca Mott is seeking the office of clerk for a partial term that ends in 2024.
Lawrence Township: Kimberly Kiley is seeking the office of treasurer for a partial term that ends in 2024.
Waverly Township: Republican Starr Houston is seeking the office of clerk for a partial term that ends in 2024.