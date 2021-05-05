SOUTH HAVEN — Voters in the South Haven Public Schools district approved a $34.85 million bond issue that will pay for a wide variety of building and athletic facilities upgrades throughout the school system, starting in the spring of 2022.
The bond issue passed, Tuesday, by nearly a two-to-one margin, 1,163-662. Complete results weren't available until Wednesday morning.
A breakdown of voting results by municipality served by the school district follows: City of South Haven, 531-204; South Haven Township, 315-188; Casco Township, 173-160; and Geneva Township, 144-110.
Although the bond issue passed, district taxpayers will not be paying any more in property taxes for the district than they are already doing so now, according to school officials. In fact, they’ll be paying slightly less than what they are already paying now.
To make this possible, district officials would extend by 30 years a bond issue first approved in 1991 to construct Baseline Middle School. That 30-year-old bond debt of $4.8 million is set to expire this year. If voters OK the new bond issue May 4, it will in essence replace the 1991 bond issue. In fact, according to District Superintendent Kevin Schooley it would reduce the 4.8 mills currently being levied for the 1991 bond issue, to 4.5 mills.
A breakdown of upgrades to facilities follows:
Lincoln Elementary School – Improved sidewalks, increased ventilation, roofing, exterior doors and frames, boiler replacement, an emergency generator, and air purification systems.
Maple Grove Elementary School – Some paving, increased ventilation, roofing, some flooring replacement, an air-purification system, an emergency generator, parking lot expansion, and boiler, water heater and air-handling unit replacements.
North Shore Elementary School – Moving the main office closer to the school’s main entrance to provide greater security and converting the current office into learning space, an emergency generator, upgrading the fire alarm system, parking lot paving, boiler and water heater replacement and adding an air-purification system.
Baseline Middle School – Replacement of ceilings, reconfiguration of the parking lot, roofing and window upgrades, boiler and water heater replacement, reconfiguration of learning space to provide a separate room for the orchestra (When the school was built in 1992, the orchestra, which was smaller then, shared space with the choir. Right now, the orchestra is rehearsing in a former home economics room).
South Haven High School – Some roofing replacement, improvements to the heating and cooling equipment in Listiak Auditorium, air purification systems, additional back parking lot lighting and creating a health room in the main office.
Athletic facilities – Additional fencing for the softball and baseball fields; replacement of the tennis courts and lighting; grading, drainage and irrigation improvements at the Aylworth property soccer fields; reconstructing the track at Ratcliffe Field, barrier-free toilet buildings for the baseball and softball fields and tennis courts at the high school; bleacher replacement at Ratcliffe Field, and upgrades to Arkins Fieldhouse.
Administration building - Administrative offices and the bus garage located on Green Street will be relocated to the Armory building on Aylworth Avenue. The Green Street property will then be sold. The Armory building, which the district purchased a number of years ago will be renovated for the administrative offices, bus garage and storage space. There will also be space on the second story of the Armory for community gatherings.