Hundreds of antique engine and tractor collectors are expected to attend the 38th annual Antique Engine and Tractor Show Thursday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Michigan Flywheelers Museum in South Haven. The photo above shows a tractor participating in one of the parades at the museum grounds several years ago.

