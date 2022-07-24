In what might be considered the most hotly-contested race in Southwest Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary election, five candidates are vying for a seat in the newly-created Michigan House of Representatives 38th District.
The district includes parts of Berrien, Van Buren and Allegan counties. It hugs about 75 miles of the Lake Michigan shoreline from the Indiana state line through Berrien County to north of Douglas in Allegan County.
The candidates include two Democrats, Joey Andrews, 35, of St. Joseph, and Annie Brown, 61, of South Haven; and three Republicans, George Lucas, 64, of Harbert, Troy Rolling, 49, of Benton Harbor, and Kevin Whiteford, 57, of South Haven. The top vote-getter in each party will square off in the November general election.
There is no incumbent on the ballot as Republican Mary Whiteford, Kevin Whiteford’s wife, cannot run again due to term limits.
Democratic candidates
Joey Andrews
The Andrews campaign is focusing on affordable housing, skilled trades programs and protecting the rights of women and the LGBTQ+ community.
“We need to keep local control of short-term vacation rentals, creating better mechanisms for our communities to regulate and tax them to maintain our neighborhoods and keep large real estate holdings companies from overrunning our communities,” he said.
Regarding skilled trades, Andrews said he will focus on bringing skilled trades programs back to high schools in an effort to both train the future workforce and connect them with good careers in the trades.
He said he has already begun working to bring skilled trades programs to Benton Harbor and other lakeshore communities through the workforce development institute of the AFL-CIO and will continue that work if elected. Andrews said this is a program that would train anyone 18 or older in the skilled trades and immediately connect them with shovel-ready union jobs.
He said he will work to protect the rights of women and the LGBTQ+ community by codifying the language of Roe v. Wade in the state’s Constitution and expand the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act to include protections for the LGBTQ community from discrimination.
“Legislatively, I will focus immediately on creating a toolbox of regulations our communities can use to address the short-term rental and housing crisis. First, creating new and varied regulations our cities and townships can choose from to better control vacation rentals and capture revenue from them, maintaining full local control and fighting back against big out-of-state, real estate interests,” Andrews said. “I intend to couple this with incentives and funds to build more worker and middle-income housing for the permanent residents of our communities to live in and raise their families.”
Annie Brown
Brown said if elected, the first thing she will focus on is empowering teachers and supporting them with the resources they need.
“As a former preschool teacher and school board member, I hope to serve as a member of the House Education Committee,” she said.
As the only woman running for the seat, Brown said she will fight in Lansing for women’s reproductive rights.
“As a mom of three adult children, I know motherhood is filled with beauty, heartbreak and agonizing decisions. But those are our decisions, not the government’s,” she said.
Brown said she also will work to expand affordable housing for low-income families, not in housing projects but in neighborhoods built by local contractors, carpenters and bricklayers.
“Our teachers, nurses and first responders need homes they can afford close to where they work and near our schools. We need secure housing for our unhoused families, students and veterans who are sleeping outside, in cars, or on couches,” she said.
Brown said another area she will focus on is Michigan’s mental health crisis. The need for counseling and treatment for people with depression and anxiety has increased during COVID, she said.
“Although federal funding has been sent to parts of Michigan for mental health facilities, there are still hospitals in Southwest Michigan that do not offer in-patient treatment to adolescents who need treatment for suicidal thoughts, bipolarism or extreme anxiety,” Brown said. “Michiganders deserve to receive the psychiatric care they need in their communities, not in a different county, not in a different state. When it comes to mental health care, we must do better.”
Republican candidates
George Lucas
Lucas calls himself a calm, confident leader, and said he will take that to Lansing.
“My top three issues are to improve the economic climate in Michigan, lower taxes for retirees and working people, and expand and improve high-speed internet access to small towns and rural areas,” Lucas said. “Education, roads, infrastructure, agriculture, veterans, inflation, public safety and the environment also are all important issues to me.”
Lucas said the state House is designed to work on many issues simultaneously, and he anticipates working on all the issues immediately, at least to some degree.
“The U.S. Constitution, the 10 Commandments, The Golden Rule and free market capitalism are the principles that guide me,” Lucas said. “Hard work, thrift, self-sufficiency and personal responsibility are the principles that define me. I have the ability to listen, to think for myself and to formulate my own opinions.”
Lucas said his life-long presence in Southwest Michigan and the experiences he has gained through owning a small business and being a real estate broker have given him a deep understanding and appreciation of the area.
“I understand the issues and I want to make things better,” he said. “I’ve been very involved in my community and have enjoyed spending countless hours of my time to make our area a better place to live. I’ve served as president of two local nonprofit organizations, so I know how to lead, solve problems, build a consensus and get things done.”
He said people are tired of “the noise.”
“They want common sense in their leaders, and they want a representative who will work to solve problems and improve their lives. I have those qualities and I want to put them to work,” he said.
Troy Rolling
Rolling has referred to himself as the most conservative candidate for District 38.
He said his top priorities for the new Lakeshore district are parental rights in education; job development with skilled trades training; fiscal cost controls to combat inflation; and defending the rights of pre-born children.
“A key priority and first focus for newly-seated Michigan legislators in 2023 will be to determine Michigan’s Right to Life laws following the successful overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court,” Rolling said. “As the only 38th District Republican candidate to be endorsed by the Right to Life PAC, I will stand firm in protecting the sanctity of life.”
He said his campaign has also had strong support from the organizations We the Parents, 80-Million Patriots, Citizens for Traditional Values of Michigan and the group Associated Building and Contractors (ABC-MI).
“These all are organizations with goals that I support and I will fight in Lansing as the representative for our lakeshore communities,” Rolling said.
Kevin Whiteford
Whiteford said his experience as a CPA and financial advisor has placed him in the best position to understand the impact that rising prices on gas and groceries has on small businesses and taxpayers.
He said he has more than 35 years of business experience and is the only candidate endorsed by both the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and the Detroit Chamber of Commerce.
“With exclusive endorsements like these, you can trust (me) to put constituents and small businesses first. I will work hard to strengthen our communities by ensuring that everyone can keep more of their hand-earned money,” Whiteford said. “One of many ways to do this is to reduce the individual income tax to at least the amount raised in revenues from unexpected areas of the budget such as gaming and marijuana taxes.”
He said he will push hard for additional tax relief for all retired seniors.
Whiteford said he wants to protect the future of children and grandchildren and he believes there is no better way to do that than to maintain the district’s small businesses and support and encourage new business start-ups.
“I will also prioritize measures to keep our most vulnerable populations safe such as the unborn, and victims of domestic violence and human trafficking,” he said. “I know that in order to do this, one essential part is to back our brave men and women of law enforcement and ensure they are properly funded. As your next state representative, I will listen and take the voices of the 38th District to Lansing like no other. I believe that everyone’s input is essential to the success and prosperity of the district.”