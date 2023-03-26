A project to improve the intersection of Blue Star Highway and Phoenix Street, and make other upgrades along a state trunk line in South Haven are set to begin in April.
Michigan Department of Transportation plans to begin the upgrades along the Interstate-196 Business Loop, Monday, April 3, according to Kate Hosier, city manager.
The work along 5 miles of the Business Loop is expected to be completed by the end of June. It includes concrete pavement replacement at the Phoenix-Blue Star intersection, ramp repairs at Exit 20 of Interstate 196 (Phoenix Street), along with repaving of a section of the Business Loop on M-140 Highway, from exit 18 of Interstate 196 north toward the Aylworth Avenue intersection.
“There will be different posted detours in April during work at the I-196 Business Loop and Blue Star Highway intersection, and during work at I-196 Exit 20,” Hosier said. “During the I-196 Business Loop and Blue Star Highway intersection work, Blue Star Highway will be detoured on the I-196 Business Loop and M-43, and local traffic will be detoured on Cook Street and Cherry Street.
“The detour routes will change in mid-April to eastbound I-196 Business Loop, northbound I-196 and North Shore Drive, and to Wilson Street and Bailey Street for local traffic,” she went on to say. “Detours also will be posted for I-196 Exit 20 closures. Motorists can expect single-lane closures on I-196 Business Loop throughout the project, and there will be posted detours for the intersection work at Blue Star Highway and Exit 20 interchange ramp repaving.”