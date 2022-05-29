COVERT TWP. — Palisades Nuclear Power plant powered down for the last time May 20th, ending a half-century of providing electricity to Consumers Energy customers.
Now, the arduous task of defueling and decommissioning the large plant and its surrounding buildings begins.
Jupiter, Fla.-based Holtec International, a leading company in the decommissioning of nuclear power plants, will purchase the Palisades facility in July to begin the process of safely storing the spent nuclear fuel into dry casks at the plant site, then tearing down and removing the Palisades reactor and other buildings on the approximately 430-acre property off Blue Star Highway.
“The timeline is roughly 19 years,” said Pat O’Biren, government affairs and communications senior manager for Holtec.
The company plans to hire 260 of Palisades current employees to first move the spent full into dry storage into casks on an enclosed concrete pad, a process that is expected to last 3 years. The plant and property will then remain idle for approximately 10 years to allow for financial growth of a trust fund that is being set aside to pay for the cost of decommissioning Palisades. As of March, Holtec reported it has $539 million set aside in its Palisades Nuclear Decommissioning Trust Fund.
Sometime around 2035, decommissioning will continue for the next six years with the demolition of the reactor and other buildings, proper disposal of any components used in the nuclear energy process, proper removal of any contaminants on the property and restoration of the 430-acre site to allow for the possibility of future development.
“Nineteen years may sound like a long time, but with other plants that have been decommissioned the process can take longer,” O’Brien said.
The cost of decommissioning a reactor facility can cost anywhere from $280-$600 million, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Funds are used for radioactive waste burial costs and the proper handling, storage and monitoring of spent fuel.
Security fencing and a security force will remain in place as long as the casks remain on site, according to O’Brien. Palisades officials reiterated Holtec’s obligations to monitor the dry cask pads.
“Used fuel will remain secured on site, under guard, monitored during shutdown and decommissioning activities, and subject to the NRC’s oversight until it is removed by the U.S. Department of Energy, in accordance with its legal obligations,” the company stated in a news release.
Just what will happen to the Palisades property after 19 years is anyone’s guess. A number of South Haven area residents have wondered aloud whether a new power-generating plant could locate there.
O’Brien said that is a possibility. Holtec is considering construction of a small modular reactor plant at the site of the now-shuttered Oyster Creek nuclear power plant in New Jersey. Holtec’s small modular reactor is currently in the testing phase.
Palisades closure a ‘business decision’
Entergy Corp., which has owned the Palisades plant since 2007 made the decision in 2017 to begin the process for closing the aging plant.
“It was a business decision,” said Darrell Corbin, Palisades site vice president. Because Palisades is a “merchant” power plant, the sale of its fuel is placed on the open market for companies to bid on. In 2016, Entergy was unable to reach a suitable purchase price agreement from Consumers Energy to generate power beyond 2022.
“The closure of Palisades coincides with the expiration of the 15-year power purchase agreement with Consumers Energy, which was a condition of the purchase of Palisades in 2007,” Entergy officials stated in a news release. “The Palisades sale will complete Entergy’s planned exit from the nuclear merchant power business, following the closure and sale of the Vermont Yankee, Pilgrim and Indian Point plants and the sale of the operating James A. Fitzpatrick plant.”
An enduring operating history
Over its half-century history, Palisades employed a workforce of 600 people at any given time (more during refueling outages), contributed millions of tax dollars to local governmental units, and was a generous benefactor to many non-profit groups.
The plant shut down May 20th after continuously generating electricity for 577 days since it was last refueled – a site and world record production run for a plant of its kind, according to Entergy officials. The plant remains ranked in the U.S. Nuclear Rew gulatory Commission’s highest safety category and is regarded by its peers as one of the top performers in the industry.
For Corbin, it’s the people of Palisades who made all of that possible.
“That’s the legacy of Palisades,” he said. “The plant is where a group of people came together to make Palisades special. Everybody here is a leader.”