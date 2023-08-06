Aircraft and car displays, along with helicopter rides, tethered-hot balloon rides and an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will take place Sunday, Aug. 13 as part of the National Blueberry Festival.
The South Haven Area Regional Airport will be celebrating its 50th annual Fly-in and Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m.-noon at the airport, 73020 County Road 380, in South Haven Township.
The breakfast, which includes eggs, pancakes, sausage, fresh blueberries and breakfast drinks will be served from 7 a.m. to noon at the airport as a fundraiser for the South Haven Rotary Club, which contributes grants from its fundraising efforts to the community. The breakfast costs $12 for adults and $5 for children 5-12.
While people enjoy breakfast they can also view vintage aircraft along with a variety of vehicles on display from Team Thunder and Lightning Club. In addition there will be helicopter and tethered hot-air balloon rides, weather permitting. The helicopter rides cost $40 per person with a weight limit of 300 pounds per person. There will also be a charge for the tethered hot air balloon rides.