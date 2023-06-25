Resurfacing of the western portion of the Kal-Haven Trail along with replacement of three of its bridges from South Haven to Bloomingdale is set to begin July 10, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
The $6 million improvement project will mean a complete closure of the popular recreational trail along a 15-mile stretch from South Haven to Bloomingdale. However, the eastern portion from Bloomingdale to Kalamazoo will remain open, said Jill Sell, a Southwest Trails specialist for the DNR.
“The trail will be resurfaced and the bridges will be replaced,” Sell said. “The trail will close July 10 and will be closed until at least early 2024.”
News of the improvements to the western portion of the 34-mile trail has signaled good news for the Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail, which works to help maintain the trail throughout the year. However, the DNR’s decision not to replace a covered bridge over the Black River isn’t sitting well with Jeff Green, chair of the Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail.
The covered bridge was built and donated by the Nichols family of South Haven shortly after the Kal-Haven Trail was dedicated in 1989.
“While we are looking forward to the rehabilitation of the Kal-Haven Trail – its first in nearly 40 years – the Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail have worked diligently with the DNR and the South Haven community to save the Nichols family covered bridge, which crosses the Black River at South Haven, an icon and landmark known far and wide as signifying the community of South Haven, Southwest Michigan in general and, significantly, the Kal-Haven Trail. ... We are dreadfully sorry that it will be lost and not replaced when the new span is installed,” Green said. “As a community, we have done all we could to save that vaunted icon and landmark.”
Richard Godfrey, a Van Buren County commissioner from Bloomingdale, expressed similar disappointment.
“I was hoping there was a group in South Haven who might lead the charge,” Godfrey said. “I am willing to attempt to convince our state officials to use their influence to save the structure. It is like the (South Haven) lighthouse with photos of it everywhere. How many covered railroad bridges still exist in this state? The covered bridges are definitely a tourist attraction and we have one.”
Sell acknowledged the removal of the covered bridge, which has been deteriorating over time, was difficult.
“The decision to remove the bridge was not an easy one, however, it was necessary due to safety concerns and the need for upgrades,” she said. “The materials from the bridge will be removed and stored locally, which will allow for future projects to celebrate its significance.”
Green said the Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail has pledged funding toward the reconstruction of the covered bridge.
“We have $100,000 already pledged to whatever the ultimate cost would be. But unless the DNR changes their minds, there’s no point in us moving forward with fundraising,” he said.