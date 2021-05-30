As the South Haven Center for the Arts slowly reopens its doors to the public this month, it is unveiling "Six Feet: 72nd Annual Member Exhibition."
This year's exhibit will have virtual and limited in-person viewing at the art center through June 19.
“Six Feet” features works of art from 32 of the art center's members. Viewers got a sneak peak of the exhibit at 5 p.m. Friday, May 15, by taking part in a virtual gallery walk.
Afterward, the art center began to post hours on its website for in-person tours. Those who wish to see the exhibit also can call the art center to make an appointment.
The exhibition can also be viewed online at www.southhavenarts.org.
“Members fully embraced this year’s theme, and the art center is pleased to share this compelling work with the community,” SHCA Executive Director Kerry Hagy said. “Each piece is accompanied by the artist’s personal statement describing the motivation behind their work and how it relates to the theme.
“Artwork on display in 'Six Feet' depicts images that range from birds to shoes,” Hagy said. “Some reveal the chaos felt during the past year – finding peace outdoors, isolation or missing loved ones.”
However, not all artists related the exhibit's theme to the coronavirus pandemic. For instance, Sabine Krummel of Lawrence said in her artist's statement, “To me the phrase ‘6 feet’ does not just mean ‘no hugs.’ It also means ‘my beautiful son’s height’ and ‘a top of canvas to play with colors.'”
Artist Kelly Vander Kley’s piece “Cicadidea” also didn't have to do with the pandemic. Instead, she said it celebrates the 6-footed insects that are “the unsung heroes of our planet.”
Other pieces of art conveyed several different emotions, both serious and whimsical.
South Haven artist Joan Bonnette's colored pencil drawing, “Six Feet Twice,” depicts 12 sets of colorfully decorated feet clad in shoes, sandals or socks, each reflecting different words or phrases. A bright blue surgical shoe covering shows the image of the red-and-white coronavirus molecule inside the bootie surrounded by the words, “Corona-19” and “Health heroes.” A foot next to the surgical covering displays a pattern of blue-, red- and gold-colored stars with the words “Dream,” “Step Up” and “To the Stars.”
The exhibition is supported in part by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.