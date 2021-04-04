To ensure children don’t go hungry this summer, the Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative is kicking off its 7th annual Cereal Drive.
This year’s drive will take place from April 1-30 with a goal of collecting 25,000 boxes of cereal.
Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, people can contribute monetary donations on line at www.alleganfoundation .org or by mailing a check to ACCF, 112 Locust St., Allegan MI 49010, and noting cereal in the memo line.
If the Food Pantry Collaborative can have drop-sites, it will be announced on the ACCF website or its e-newsletter.
The goal of the drive is to provide one box, per child, per week for the summer months for those children whose families visit food pantries in Allegan County. Nearly 6,000 people are served by the 16-member pantries of the Collaborative, every month – 2,500 of whom are children.
Food pantries are located at Allegan United Methodist Church, Christ Community Church, Allegan County Food Pantry, Hamilton Christian Reformed Church, Hungry for Christ, Christian Neighbors Plainwell, St. Margaret – St. Vincent DePaul, Martin United Methodist Church, Christian Neighbors Douglas, Ladders of Hope, Love, Inc. Pullman, Hopkins United Methodist Church, Christian Neighbors Wayland, Project Hope, Epiphany Lutheran Church and Community Action House – Holland.