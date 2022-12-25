South Haven High School seniors who want to attend college in the fall of 2023 will be eligible for $80,000 in scholarship funds provided by 22 local non-profits and the South Haven Area Community Foundation.
For the second year in a row, South Haven Public Schools and the Community Foundation will be partnering to make the process easier for students to apply for the scholarships.
Last year, $60,000 in scholarships were available to students, according to Dene Hadden, scholarship chair for the Community Foundation. However, this year, due to more local organizations taking part in the program, there will be $80,000 in scholarships available to students.
“The word of our success with students spread and some organizations who were not involved last year joined us and several new scholarships were established,” Hadden said.
Rather than apply separately to multiple organizations, students can use an online program, https://southhavencf.awardspring.com/ offered through the Community Foundation that streamlines the process of submitting scholarship applications.
The online application process was introduced last year and proved to be successful in terms of attracting more students to apply for local scholarships, such as ones offered through the Community Foundation, South Haven Kiwanis Club, South Haven Rotary Club, South Haven Garden Club, South Chapter of the American Association of University Women and others, according to Hadden.
“Last year students were able to apply for multiple scholarships with just one application which they could fill out online, even just using their phones,” Hadden said. “We also included a common online essay last year, so students were not required to fill out a separate paper application for each scholarship with a separate essay for each application which was the case in prior years.”
The streamlined online process clicked with students, prompting the school district and the Community Foundation to partner once again with AwardSpring, an online company that provides scholarship management software to colleges, universities and foundations.
“In prior years we had as few as 10 students applying for scholarships each year and last year we had more than 40 students complete the application process,” Hadden noted.
To help increase student interest in pursuing job opportunities and careers following graduation from high school, the school district, last year, hired Kelly Netzley, director of student services at South Haven High School, to help assist students with applying for college scholarships.
“Kelly goes into each senior English class and helps students get a start on the application process and keeps track of the progress of students as they work on their applications,” Hadden said.
Students who applied through the online process last year ended up receiving scholarship money for college.
“All of the 40-some students who completed the application process last year received at least one scholarship paying at least $1,000 toward their post high school education,” Hadden said.
The largest amount of money from scholarships comes from the Community Foundation.
Three endowed scholarships offered through the foundation alone – The Grace J. Calvin Scholarship, South Haven Community Memorial Scholarship and the Richard and Mary Barden Scholarship – create $42,000 annually in scholarships.
Students interested in applying for the scholarships should visit https://south havencf.awardspring.com/, register for an account and begin the application process. Students or parents with questions should contact Netzley at knetzley@shps.org or schedule an appointed with her at https://calendly.com/mrskelly netzley.
Students need to apply online for the scholarships by March 1, 2023.