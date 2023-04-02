South Haven is home to more than a dozen manufacturing plants that produce a variety of products including car parts, fire trucks, twist ties, hang tabs and industrial-grade tarps.
But what the plants produce may be lost on area students who go on to graduate and seek employment elsewhere.
To help guide youth to local job opportunities that do exist locally once they leave high school or college, the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce teamed up, this past Tuesday, with South Haven Public Schools to host a trip for eighth graders from Baseline Middle School to visit four local industries.
“South Haven is a community that is mixed with both tourism and industry,” said Olivia Thompson, assistant director of the Chamber of Commerce. “Unfortunately, not everyone is aware of the unique industries with jobs available, so it is our goal that this field trip will introduce these employers and help students in making curriculum choices the next 4 years as they prepare for their future.”
Baseline eighth graders spent part of the day, Tuesday, visiting U.S. Tarp, which produces heavy-duty tarps for trucks; Vibracoustic USA Inc., a producer of automotive parts that reduce noise and vibration of vehicles traveling along roadways; American Twisting, a producer of twisted papers for the decorative crafts market; and FoodTools, a producer of bakery equipment.
The visit by eighth graders struck a chord with Laura Underwood, senior human resource manager for Vibracoustic USA Inc., who helped organize the tour at the company’s engineering and research and development facility, 400 Aylworth Ave.
“I have lived in South Haven since 1990 and there’s people who still don’t know about Vibracoustic,” said Underwood, a graduate of South Haven High School, who has gone on to a 25-year career in human resources. “Vibracoustic is a global company. This is our regional headquarters where we serve the United States, Brazil and Mexico. It’s pretty neat to work here. We have a South Haven feel, but we have people who come here from throughout the world.”
The visit to Vibracoustic left an impression on several students, including eighth grader Jacob Olsen, who talked with employees during the tour about their job responsibilities.
“I like taking stuff apart and putting things back together,” Olsen said.
The tours organized through the Chamber also struck a chord with Brandy Key, community liaison with the Chamber.
“My son is in eighth grade at Baseline,” she said. “Eighth graders are getting ready for high school and we wanted to give them the opportunity to see what is available in this community and prepare them for the future. We’re hoping to add more businesses next year (for the tour).”
A tour of local manufacturing plants isn’t the only way South Haven school officials are trying to introduce career choices for eighth graders to think about once they enter high school. The new tour is being incorporated into the school’s annual eighth-grade tours of Lake Michigan College’s South Haven campus and Van Buren Technology Center in Lawrence.