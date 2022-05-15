Warm, sunny skies prompted fruit trees and spring flowers to emerge in full bloom throughout Southwest Michigan this past week. These photos show ornamental crab apple and cherry tree blossoms in front of several homes in South Haven, along with a blossoming Redbud tree.
A bevy of blossoms
Becky Kark
