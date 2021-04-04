For 100 years, a group of South Haven area community leaders has gathered at noon, every Monday, to grab a bite to eat, socialize, listen to a program, and then come up with ways to help the community.
These men and women belong to the Kiwanis Club of South Haven, which this month celebrates 100 years of helping others, be it through volunteer work or contributing financially to worthy causes that benefit children.
Rev. Jeffrey Dick, pastor of First Congregational Church, has been with the club for the past 15 years.
“As I think over my involvement with Kiwanis over the years, I am very proud of how we have served the children of this community and beyond,” he said.
The club’s more recent involvement in the community entails purchasing supplies for Tri-County HeadStart, cleaning up a two-mile portion of M-140 Highway twice a year as part of the Michigan Adopt a Highway program, providing an annual scholarship to a South Haven High School graduating senior, volunteering at Red Cross blood drives, handing out dinners once a month to those in need as part of the Phoenix Supper program at First Congregational Church, providing volunteers for the annual South Haven Fourth of July parade, helping with We Care INC’s annual heat assistance fundraiser, and purchasing coloring books for hospitalized children.
“For me, this is why I am in Kiwanis, Dick said. “Not just to write checks and hand them out, but to make a real difference in the lives of children in our community and throughout the world.”
And yet, over the years, Kiwanis has donated thousands of dollars to school-related projects programs offered by non-profits.
“We contribute approximately $15,000 or more each year for various causes,” said Becky Kark, the club’s current president.
Kiwanis members raise the funds by hosting a blueberry pancake breakfast each year during the National Blueberry Festival and selling canned nuts at Christmas time.
However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has created a very challenging year for South Haven’s Kiwanis Club, as well as other service organizations.
“Because of health restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19, we couldn’t host the pancake breakfast in 2020 – easily our biggest fundraiser, Kark said, “and our gourmet nut sale didn’t go so well in December because banks and other businesses that sold the nuts were closed to the public.
Despite dismal fundraising efforts this past year, club members doubled down this year to continue serving the community.
“We have money reserved for a major project we’d like to undertake sometime in the future,” Kark said. “We decided to use some of those funds to continue donating financially for worthy projects while continuing to volunteer where we can.”
It’s been a tough year financially for the club, Kark admitted, however, as part of its 100th anniversary, club members have decided to continue donating funds to youth-related programs and projects. So far this year, Kiwanians have provided $500 to Project CURB to landscape and spruce up the athletic entrance at South Haven High School, $1,000 to Maple Grove Elementary School to improve its library with more books and furnishings, $500 to HeadStart to purchase educational play equipment, $1,500 to Van Buren Intermediate School District’s Great Start Initiative’s Talking is Teaching Program for young parents, and $300 to HOPE Parent Resource Center to buy books for young children. Most recently, club members purchased lunches for all of the staff members at South Haven Public School as a thank you for their dedication to their jobs during the pandemic.
“This pandemic has been difficult on everyone,” Kark said. “But, it provides incentive for our club to keep doing what we’ve been doing for the past century – serving the people of our community.”