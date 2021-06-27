“Ecstatic.”
That’s the word Nancy Covington used to describe her reaction to the federal government’s decision to make Juneteenth the America’s newest national holiday.
Covington was one of several hundred people who gathered at Elkenburg Park, Saturday, June 19, for South Haven’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration. Organizers of the event had no idea that when the celebration was in its planning stages, steps were being taken at the national level to recognize June 19 as a federal holiday to commemorate the say day in 1865 when slaves in Texas were finally granted their independence, two years after slavery in the United States was abolished.
People interviewed at Elkenburg Park on June 19, were more than pleased about attending South Haven’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration but that it just happened to coincide with the national holiday declaration.
“That it is now a federal holiday is amazing,” said Devin Warren of Kalamazoo who was spending the day at Elkenburg Park with her family.
“This is a freedom day for us,” she said. “This is the day we finally ended slavery in this country. I want my kids to know about the history of this country and our own history. All kids, not just Black, need to know about Juneteenth.”
Although many people throughout America are not familiar with Juneteenth, a number of Southern Blacks, especially those in Texas, have celebrated the day for years.
Yet, many Blacks in other parts of the country did not commemorate the day in 1865 when 250,000 enslaved black people in Texas were finally declared free – two years after the Emancipation Proclamation abolished slavery in the United States.
Covington said she is glad Juneteenth is starting to take traction throughout the United States, thanks mainly to the federal government’s decision, June 17, to make it a federal holiday.
“I know a lot of southern states celebrates it,” Covington said. “I’m just so happy it made its way up North.”
Covington was one of a dozen or so Black business owners from the greater South Haven area who set up booths at Juneteenth celebration in Elkenburg Park to sell their merchandise and homemade goods.
Covington, who is a caterer in Hartford, prepared and sold steak and chicken tacos for festival-goers, while Margarett Carter of South Haven sold desserts as part of her business, “My Sweet Thing.”
“It’s about time we all come together to showcase our talents,” she said.
The Juneteenth celebration wasn’t just for the Black community, but for the South Haven area community as a whole. South Haven residents Pam Chappell and her husband Pete Wehle were among white residents and residents of other color who attended.
“This (Juneteenth) is a reason to celebrate,” Chappell said. “We’ve got a long way to go, but this is a step in the positive direction.”
Monique Crowley of South Haven played a key role in organizing the Juneteenth celebration. It also included a variety of children’s activities, pork and chicken barbecue, music and dancing.