A deep dive on how Holtec can restart the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant

COVERT — Confused about the status of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant? A lot of people are.
The former power plant was on track to be decommissioned, as its former owner, Entergy Inc., exited the merchant nuclear power business. With Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 11th hour appeal to save the plant in April 2022, those plans were disrupted.
Since then, Holtec International, the new owner of Palisades, has joined with the governor to restart, rather than decommission the plant. Although the first efforts to receive civil nuclear credits to fund the plant’s operations failed, Holtec is now seeking alternate funding from the U.S. Department of Energy.
Given setbacks and denied applications, many community members are confused about the status of the Covert Township plant. The Herald-Palladium decided to provide a breakdown of the inner workings and what’s at stake for the proposed restart.
Is the former Palisades plant reopening?
Not quite – yet. Holtec is actively seeking to restart the plant, urged on by the governor and other political leaders. However, no American nuclear plant has ever restarted after formally beginning the process of decommissioning.
What needs to happen for the plant to reopen?
Four approvals have to fall into place for the restart to move forward: funding, a regulatory pathway, an operating license and a power purchase agreement.
Holtec is applying to the Department of Energy’s Loan Office for a loan of more than $1 billion, Exchange Monitor recently reported. Holtec officials said Wednesday they expect a letter of commitment from Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm – a former Michigan governor – by June or July. The target date of loan closure is October. The company is also seeking $300 million from the state of Michigan, which Whitmer has previously signaled an openness to providing.
“They essentially go hand-in-hand together,” said Nick Culp, Holtec senior manager of movement affairs and communications.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission also has to sign off on the reopening. In two public meetings, Holtec officials discussed how they would ask the agency to reverse steps taken to initiate decommissioning, so the plant could resume operating. NRC representatives said the condition of the plant would be a major factor in the regulatory path to reopening.
Holtec must also partner with a licensed operator to run a nuclear plant, as it is only licensed to decommission plants. The company is working to do so and could potentially seek its own operating license. Holtec declined to comment further on this aspect, and a fact sheet submitted to the NRC earlier this year redacted the portion describing the company’s efforts.
Lastly, even if the plant has the money to resume operations, there must be a buyer for the energy produced. Holtec is currently negotiating a deal with a utility, although Culp declined to comment on who the potential buyer would be.
“We’re making significant progress on that front, but for business sensitive reasons, we’re limited on what we can comment,” he said.
Once Holtec clears the hurdles allowing the plant to reopen, several things stand in the way of Palisades actually producing power again. Palisades needs to recruit two-thirds of its more than 600-person workforce back, which left or retired after the shutdown in May 2022. Holtec also would have to reorder uranium, as the U.S. House of Representatives considers banning Russian imports.
When will we know whether the restart effort is successful?
Holtec officials told NRC regulators earlier this week the decision will come between July and October of this year, contingent on the DOE’s and state Legislature’s funding approvals.
In a U.S. House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing this month, U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg asked Granholm about the “mothballing” of the Palisades plant.
“In Michigan, the Palisades plant, there is hopefully an effort to try to revive that, that will be coming through our – I think – our loan program office. So we’re hopeful that will not reduce supply, and we need more nuclear online,” Granholm answered.
Holtec is not licensed to operate a plant. What is the company, and why is it interested in this?
Holtec is a 36-year-old company, which began by working on heat exchangers for both nuclear and non-nuclear energy plants, said Pat O’Brien, Holtec director of government affairs. Primarily, the company works in spent nuclear fuel storage. The company has 100 percent market share of pool storage and 70 percent of dry cask storage.
“(We) really have built our brand on solving issues in the nuclear industry,” O’Brien said.
Every nuclear plant is required to have a decommissioning trust fund. Recently, Holtec has made a business of decommissioning shuttered plants for less than what was set aside in the trust fund. At another Holtec-owned site in Plymouth, Mass., there will be $252 million left over in the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station’s trust fund, when Holtec finishes decommissioning, the Provincetown Independent reported in May 2022. That, coupled with DOE reimbursements, will leave Holtec with profits of more than $500 million from decommissioning Pilgrim.
Currently, with no major decommissioning activities taking place at Palisades and 220 employees on payroll, the reopening efforts are eating into Holtec’s profits. No decommissioning trust funds are being used to fund the reopening efforts, Holtec officials told the NRC on Wednesday.
Whitmer approached the company, asking to restart, and the effort has enjoyed broad support both locally and at the state level, which O’Brien said has made the difference.
“We believe it is the right thing to do, for not just Michigan, but for the country,” O’Brien said.
What are the environmental concerns with reopening the plant?
Anti-nuclear, environmental activists have voiced their opposition to Palisades’ reopening at public events. Groups like Beyond Nuclear have called the plant a serious risk to Lake Michigan and the communities around it while the plant operated.
Dubbing Palisades a “zombie reactor,” activists have alleged the reactor is too embrittled for a restart, and that Holtec is not experienced enough to operate it.
Holtec argued the plant finished in the NRC’s highest safety rating, and it would undergo a rigorous safety inspection by the commission as a condition to reopening.
Government officials have known Palisades was shutting down for years. Why didn’t the effort to restart the plant begin earlier, rather than right before it closed?
Newly available funding, increased demand for carbon-free, base load power and growing support for nuclear power across political parties have paved a path for Palisades to repower.
On Friday, a group of bipartisan state representatives from the newly formed Nuclear Caucus urged the governor to stick with efforts to restart the plant, as well as a dozen unions, economic organizations and local municipalities.
O’Brien said it was rare to see this level of Democratic support for the industry in the past.
“I’ve been in the nuclear industry for a decade now, and pro-nuclear is not something I really ever dealt with,” O’Brien said. “And (I’ve) really seen in the last few years a sea change around keeping plants open and seeing what the next generation is.”
Federal funds became available for nuclear plants closing for economic reasons in 2021, shortly before Palisades’ scheduled shutdown. Although Holtec is no longer seeing those funds to reopen, their availability signaled the administration’s willingness to support a reopening.
This coincides with this state’s leaders planning for several large factories and more electric vehicle usage, all of which demands base load energy power. Fossil fuel plants are retiring at a faster rate than renewable sources can replace. PJM Interconnection is a major grid operator. In a February report, it forecast that demand could exceed energy capacity. As the Whitmer administration has set a state deadline for carbon-neutrality by 2050, more nuclear power would provide base load power, without increasing carbon emissions.
Additionally, what happens at Palisades could have international implications.
Countries like Germany have turned away from nuclear power, shutting down their plants in April. The Biden administration wants European countries to wean themselves off Russian natural gas, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and a reopened nuclear plant could be a message.
The letter from the Nuclear Caucus alluded to this, stating the effects would “positively reverberate around the world.”