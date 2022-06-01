Michigan native Chris Stewart has always loved motor sports and music. Eight years ago Stewart melded his two interests into founding GridLife, a motor sports racing series that combines motor racing with music.
GridLife will bring its touring cup series to GingerMan Raceway this weekend for the Midwest event. GridLife Midwest opens Thursday, June 2 and continues through Sunday, June 5 at GingerMan, 61414 County Road 388, five miles east of South Haven.
Spectators can expect to see four races throughout the weekend featuring motorists who are part of the nationwide GridLife touring circuit. During the evening, electronic music fans can listen to music from renowned DJs, including "America's Best DJ" winner and Grammy-nominated electronic producer Kaskade, French DJ musician, producer and actor Kavinsky for his first United States performance since 2013 and Skrillex collaborator JOYRIDE.
The GridLife motor racing circuit includes races at seven tracks throughout the United States this year, starting at GingerMan and concluding in October at the Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas. In-between races will take place at tracks in Illinois, New Jersey, Ohio, Connecticut and Colorado. The two large-scale music festivals will take place at GingerMan and the Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain, Colo. in September.
The idea for a series of racing events blending with a love of music actually began for Stewart more than a decade ago at GingerMan Raceway.
"What started as a band of friends hanging around GingerMan has turned into a racing series with points and a championship," he said. "We would listen to music while we were at GingerMan. I'm a big music fan from Detroit. I went to school in Grand Rapids. I later moved to Chicago and met a lot of people in the music industry. The idea for the motor sports festival is to bring music enthusiasts to motor sports."
The idea of mixing racing with music has evidently caught on with spectators. In 2019, approximately 7,000 people attended GridLife Midwest at GingerMan Raceway.
"There's nothing like this event," Stewart said. "It builds the festival experience with car culture at the heart of it."
For more information about GridLife, visit www.grid.life