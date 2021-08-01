South Haven Public Schools students and teachers may once again be wearing masks in indoor settings if COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise, especially in light of the spread of the delta variant of the disease. The photo above, taken this past winter during the 2020-21 school year, shows South Haven High School swim team members at a meet with masks on during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner. Athletes were allowed to take the masks off while competing in swimming events.