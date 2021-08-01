With a new school year looming at the end of this month, local health department officials are urging people – whether or not they’re vaccinated against COVID-19 – to resume wearing face masks indoors.
The recommendation by the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department comes on the news of the increased number of COVID-19 cases and deaths throughout America over the past month, due in part to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the disease.
“To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, the CDC recommends everyone – including fully vaccinated individuals – wear a mask indoors in public if in an area of substantial or high transmission,” said Van Buren/Cass Health Department Director Danielle Persky. “Given new evidence, the CDC is also recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”
Since late winter of this year, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths throughout the country decreased substantially, while the number of people receiving vaccines increased. However, with the rapid spread of the Delta variant and fewer people coming forward to get vaccinated, COVID-19 cases and deaths are once again on the rise, according to the CDC and other health officials.
“At the present time, both Cass and Van Buren County are in a level of substantial community transmission,” Persky said.
From July 18-24, Van Buren County recorded 38 new cases and a 6.4 positivity rate for people being tested, while Cass County had 28 new cases and a 6.6 percent positivity rate.
The increase has prompted the Van Buren/Cass health department to issue the following statement: “At this time, in Cass and Van Buren County, mask wearing is recommended for all individuals – fully vaccinated and unvaccinated – while indoors in public.”
The health department is also urging school districts as well as businesses to step up precautions to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.
“Given new evidence, the CDC is also recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, indicating that children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place,” Persky said. “The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Van Buren/Cass District Health Department support the new CDC recommendations and encourage schools and businesses to consider the latest recommendations when determining mitigation strategies for your buildings.”
School leaders throughout the county, including South Haven Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Schooley, have been keeping their eye on COVID-19 statistics this summer.
“After the year we’ve had, we all desire a return to normalcy in learning opportunities, events and the fun typically associated with school,” Schooley said. “While we’re getting there, we remain committed to the health and safety of our students, staff and community. With activities once restricted now resuming, we still need to be cognizant of health data, including locally. I will continue to work with internal staff daily and connect with the Health Department weekly.”
While Van Buren County has been listed this summer as having a “moderate” degree of risk for the spread of COVID-19, that could be changing and could affect schools this fall; something South Haven is prepared for, according to Schooley.
“What is allowable and safe in the moderate category may not be allowable and safe in the high category. So our relationship with the health department is very important as we navigate the school year,” Schooley said. “Our plan is flexible and reactionary depending on local health data.
“The district, along with others in the county, have developed a comprehensive plan with procedures for each of the four risk categories utilized by the Health Department,” Schooley went on to say. “This plan may change and evolve according to local data and we will continue assessing and working closely with our partners at the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department to ensure we are responding appropriately to keep students, staff and community members safe.”
The recommendation that people return to wearing masks while indoors in public areas will no doubt be frustrating for people who have become accustomed to putting their masks away for the past several months. It’s also frustrating to health officials, according to Persky.
“We share in the frustration brought on by the length of this pandemic and the changing recommendations and requirements,” she said.
One part in the battle against the spread of COVID-19 – getting people vaccinated – has proved baffling to a number of health professionals throughout the country who are concerned about the lower percentage of Americans seeking to get vaccinated this summer vs. this past winter and spring when the vaccine first became widely available.
“While we are still learning about this virus and the new, more serious variants, what we do know is that the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is our best defense against the virus,” Persky said. “We encourage county and community leaders, businesses and schools to join us in urging all residents to get the vaccine as soon as possible.”
For information on where to get a COVID-19 vaccine locally, visit www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine or www.vaccines.gov.