U.S. military veterans were given a hero’s welcome by South Haven area residents and visitors during the 10th annual Salute to Veterans celebration, Aug. 19-20. The event began with a memorial service on Aug. 19 at the Masonic Lodge. On Aug. 20, veterans were taken on a fishing trip on Lake Michigan, courtesy of Operation Injured Soldier and South Haven Steelheaders. When the veterans returned from their fishingtrip on the Big Lake they took part in a boat parade where they were welcomed through the South Haven piers and harbor by spectators, along with a flyover by the Hooligan Flight Team, South Haven Area Emergency Services’ boom truck with a flag hanging over the Black River channel, the South Haven High School Purple Pride marching band and the American Legion color guard rendering a 21-gun salute. In the photo above, spectators wave American flags as veterans enter the South Haven channel. In the photo to the right, a veteran shows a prize fish that he caught while fishing on Lake Michigan. The American Legion will be hosting another Salute to Veterans and First Responders ceremony at noon on today (Sunday) to honor those who gave their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorism attacks in New York City, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon. The public is invited to attend the formal military salute, review its memorials to U.S. military personnel who died in the line of duty and enjoy an informal brunch buffet. The Legion Post is located at 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
A salute to veterans
Becky Kark
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Spectrum Health Lakeland cuts two dozen leadership positions
- Community Home Builders faces lawsuits, police investigation
- Body found in Lake Michigan, near St. Joseph, over weekend
- Royalton Township farmer signs 'first-of-its-kind' land agreement
- Victim's 14-year-old son testifies in double murder case
- Trial underway for Benton Harbor man accused of double homicide
- Siriano nabs awards for House of David documentary
- Prices soar as housing sales slump in Southwest Michigan
- Berrien County secures $2.6 million grant for downtown Benton Harbor, Niles
- Carter found guilty in double-murder
Latest National News
- Thousands protest planned Pride gathering in Serbia
- Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
- 'Barbarian' is top film amid late-summer box office doldrums
- Editorial Roundup: Michigan
- Colorado police officer killed, suspect in custody
- Homes still threatened, progress reported on California fire
- Mother’s boyfriend arrested in killing of California girl, 8
- 9/11 terror attacks reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary
- The queen, as imagined — from punk rock to mystery novels
- Ukraine pushes big counteroffensive as war marks 200 days