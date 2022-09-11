U.S. military veterans were given a hero’s welcome by South Haven area residents and visitors during the 10th annual Salute to Veterans celebration, Aug. 19-20. The event began with a memorial service on Aug. 19 at the Masonic Lodge. On Aug. 20, veterans were taken on a fishing trip on Lake Michigan, courtesy of Operation Injured Soldier and South Haven Steelheaders. When the veterans returned from their fishingtrip on the Big Lake they took part in a boat parade where they were welcomed through the South Haven piers and harbor by spectators, along with a flyover by the Hooligan Flight Team, South Haven Area Emergency Services’ boom truck with a flag hanging over the Black River channel, the South Haven High School Purple Pride marching band and the American Legion color guard rendering a 21-gun salute. In the photo above, spectators wave American flags as veterans enter the South Haven channel. In the photo to the right, a veteran shows a prize fish that he caught while fishing on Lake Michigan. The American Legion will be hosting another Salute to Veterans and First Responders ceremony at noon on today (Sunday) to honor those who gave their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorism attacks in New York City, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon. The public is invited to attend the formal military salute, review its memorials to U.S. military personnel who died in the line of duty and enjoy an informal brunch buffet. The Legion Post is located at 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.